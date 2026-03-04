Two Teenage Boys Attempt To Board A Plane, But A Supervisor Gets Mad At Them And Refuses To Let Them On

Imagine being a teenage at an airport with your boarding pass, but the employees won’t let you on the plane. Would you comply with their requests in order to get on the plane, or would you call your dad for advice?

In this story, two brothers are in this situation, and they comply and call their dad. However, neither of those things ends up being helpful. If anything, it makes the situation worse.

AITA for taking a picture of an airline supervisor at the airport that was being rude to me? I [17M] was traveling with my friend and my brother. My brother booked a one way ticket as he was traveling to another country from our destination after two days. So we are at the airport and the lady at the boarding counter tells my brother because he is “of a certain nationality” he cannot have a one way ticket even though he had a ticket to his other destination. She says it has to be a return ticket through their airlines only. So we asked to speak to her supervisor because this was wierd as it never happened before and in some way I found it offensive.

The supervisor wasnt really cooperative and kept telling us he was busy. So my brother went to quickly book a ticket while I called my dad to tell him what happened. My dad told me this shouldnt be a thing and wanted to talk to the supervisor, but he refused and said I’m not allowed to speak on phone eventhough he literally hung up on someone’s phone moments before I gave him mine.

My dad wanted to know who he is since he was being rude and possibly making us book an unnecessary ticket. So I asked him for his name tag as I wanted to take a picture of it. He refused to even show me it. So I took a picture of him and he started shouting at me infront of everyone things like “who are you to take my picture”.

By that time my brother booked a ticket so I ignored him and headed towards the counter. He told the lady to not give us our boardings because he was gonna call the cops on us. Was it wrong that I took a picture of him or is it legal since he wasnt showing me his name tag?

Wow! That escalated quickly! All they were trying to do was board the plane. It does seem like it would be illegal to deny them boarding when they even jumped through all the hoops of booking an unnecessary ticket.

Let’s see what Reddit has to say about this situation.

I wouldn’t want to fly on that airline again.

