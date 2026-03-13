User Keeps Calling Support About Not Being Able To Save A File As PDF, But It Turned Out To Be A File Naming Mistake She Kept Committing

You need loads of patience to work in tech support.

In today’s story, a tech support worker was helping a woman try to figure out why she was having such a hard time saving her files as a PDF. She kept complaining that files were automatically saved as a different file type.

Read the full story below.

Why can’t I save as PDF????? Got a ticket from a user complaining that she couldn’t save documents from a third-party website as a .pdf. She sent a screenshot of several documents saved as a “.a file” type. I have no experience with this website, so I gave her instructions on how to print to PDF. No response. I email her again, asking if she’s still having the issue. No response.

But she eventually did respond.

After no response to the third email, I closed the ticket. She reopens it the next day, saying it’s hard to respond because it only happens infrequently. Now I’m banging my head against the wall because why would printing to PDF randomly save the document as a “.a file”?

This tech support finally realized the real issue.

Finally, she calls in while the problem is happening. I remote into her computer and ask her to show me the steps she uses to save. She does print to PDF, then goes to the file name, and it’s “travel 12.15.2026.a”. Me: “Why did you type .a at the end of the file?”

He was shocked at her reason.

Her: “It’s part of my naming scheme.” Me: … Users will never cease to amaze me.

This user needs a new naming scheme, and leave this poor tech support alone.

Let’s read what other people have to say about this on Reddit.

Some valuable information.

Here’s a hilarious response.

This person shares a similar story.

Here’s a suggestion.

And another user chimes in.

Some tech issues are user-generated.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.