‘When you didn’t know anyone was in the room.’ – A Cat Had A Funny Response When He Walked Into A Room He Thought He Was Empty

Cats are strange creatures, and we really don’t know them as much as we think we do.

For instance, what do they do when we’re not at home keeping an eye on them.

Well, this viral TikTok video gives us all some insight into the minds of our furry friends.

The cat in the video walked into a room holding a red ball in his mouth…

And then the cat saw his owner…

He was surprised to see his owner.

So surprised, in fact, that he dropped the ball he was holding on to the ground.

The video’s text overlay reads, “When you didn’t know anyone was in the room.”

Take a look at the video.

This is what viewers had to say about this.

This person was moved.

Another TikTok user asked a question.

And this viewer spoke up.

This is a glimpse into how cats behave when they think their humans aren’t watching!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!