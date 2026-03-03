Woman Always Brings Items To Her Forgetful Sister, But When She Said No Due To Being Late For Her Uni Class, The Whole Family Says She Should Have

Most of us grow up hearing “family helps family”.

So when a young woman is asked to bring this or that to her sister at school, she usually does.

But when she said no once, she was treated as if she was being selfish, even though she had a good explanation.

Now she’s wondering if she was actually selfish.

AITA for not bringing my sister a shirt when I was already on my way to school? I am getting a lot of flack in my personal life for this and I want to confirm that I’m not going insane. I (20 F) have a younger sister (18 F) whom I adore, but is wildly forgetful when it comes to certain things she needs. Like when it comes to being prepared for sports and or specific attire that she needs to wear for certain events and often asked me to provide her or bring her things when I am available to do so.

Last Tuesday was not an exception as she called me asking me to bring her her swim shirt, which is a very specific branded shirt that is used as a cover-up for her on her high school swim team. I very politely responded. “No, I’m going to school. I cannot.” to which she responded. “No, you have to,” and I reminded her again. “I am already in the car going to school. I physically cannot get it to you.” because of my response, she immediately hung up on me and I have already been getting the “you should’ve just done it,” from my parents and her.

Another thing to note is the class that I was going to has a strict no tardiness/no absences without documentation attendance policy. This means that if I had just “done it” like everybody has been telling me I should’ve done, I possibly could’ve been putting my grade in jeopardy. I don’t see what I’ve done wrong aside from physically not being able to do what I normally do for her. Quite frankly, I think that she needs to start being more responsible as legally she is an adult now and there’s a whole lot of recourse that can come from her being neglectful in certain situations.

She very obviously is not learning this and is continually dependent on everyone around her. Also because there are so many people who are consistently giving into whatever bad behavior she is dishing that day it seems like she has the attitude that she will get away with this forever. I understand that I also perpetuated the standard that she’ll get whatever she wants, but I’m trying to correct that now and it seems like nobody else is on board with the (though freshly) 18-year-old being remotely responsible at all.

There’s also the added aspect of my parents seemingly favoring her throughout the entire entirety of our childhood. And the wildly disproportionate expectations being placed on me to be not only responsible, but completely put together in life. AITA?

What did Reddit have to say?

They all need to stop enabling her sister’s forgetfulness.

