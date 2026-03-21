Woman Created A Financial Fund To Help The Girls In Her Family Get An Education, But She Was Puzzled When Her Sister Dropped Out Of College And Still Expected The Money Anyway

Good intentions don’t always survive contact with the weight of family expectations.

One woman started a shared college fund to support the girls in her family after watching the boys get all the financial help growing up.

But when her younger sister dropped out of school and asked for the money anyway, it was clear no one was on the same page.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for not giving my sister her share of the “college fund”? We came from an extremely biased family. For example, my brother got a car, 75% of our parents’ estate (a big farm, lands, and all the machinery for it), and they paid for his college.

Her sister, however, was largely left on her own.

My oldest sister had to take out loans so she could finish her education. I never went to college because of my undiagnosed ADHD (now I’m in therapy and starting to become okay-ish), but I have money because of sheer dumb luck.

So when her other sister started school, she felt it was up to her to help chip in.

My younger sister (22F) started college two years ago. My parents offered to pay to rent a room after she didn’t get a scholarship and a room in the dorms. I offered to pay her tuition and some extra for groceries, stating that I put aside a “college fund” for all the girls in our family (my two daughters, my sister, a younger cousin, and a niece).

She further explains the purpose of the account.

This is just one account, and in my will it states it has to be divided between these girls (my little sister is the oldest, and everybody else is between 6–12) for college expenses. The ones who already finished college by the time I pass away get nothing from that account. (If I have more nieces, I’ll add them too.)

The thing is, her younger sister decided to veer off the path she thought her sister was on.

Now to the problem. My sister decided to drop out, get pregnant, and marry (planned) with her boyfriend/fiancé of six months. I try not to be disappointed (I am, but I shut the heck up IRL about it). Today was the big announcement (I knew it beforehand so I could act all happy).

But soon she learned her sister still expected money from her.

After lunch, she pulled me aside and asked for the “leftover of her college fund.” I explained to her that there is no “her fund” (I already did this when she started college).

When she explains this isn’t the purpose of the fund, her sister wasn’t understanding at all.

I told her I’ll be happy to pay for her tuition if she goes back someday, but she has to give me proof that she goes to college. She pocketed the last semester’s payment because she failed to inform me about dropping out, and I sent her the money. She freaked out because she counted on that money for a down payment for a three-bedroom apartment (co-owning with fiancé).

Still, she refused to budge and now it’s causing drama.

But I stood firm on my decision. She accused me of trying to control her with my money and punishing her because she chose a different path in life (being a SAHM and not having a career). Our mom pointed out that it wasn’t really “feminist” of me to not support her in this.

Mom doesn’t know what the heck she’s talking about.

What did Reddit have to say?

Her family seems to be twisting honorable ideals for their own gain.

Her sister has already been incredibly dishonest.

This money always came with conditions.

This sister already has money that she straight up stole.

The fund was always meant for educational purposes only.

Choosing a different path is fine, but sometimes you have to deal with the consequences.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.