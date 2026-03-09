Woman Feels Frustrated That Her Fiancé Spends Hours On The Phone With His Mom Every Day After Work, But He Acts Like She Is Overthinking It

Balancing family relationships can get complicated.

The following story involves a woman whose fiancé spends hours on the phone with his mom.

She thinks this is unacceptable, arguing that his own family should come first.

Now, she feels frustrated and clueless about how to handle this.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for telling my hubby he talks otp w his mom too much? He (23F) and I (21F) have two kids together and are engaged. We have been together for going on three years. We currently live in Selma City and are moving to Austin, which is an hour away, next month.

This woman a quick text and call from her fiancé.

Austin is where his mom lives. We are going to share a duplex. It is our own house, but she lives in her own right next door. My husband has always been the type to call his mom after work. He sends me a quick text to let me know he’s out. He will call real quick, like four minutes max, before hanging up and saying, “I’ll see you when I get home.”

But his mom gets so much of his time.

He talks to her all the way through the 27-minute commute home. He sits in the driveway for 30 minutes still on the phone with her. Then, he comes into the house still on the phone with her. It’s frustrating because it’s every day except when she is out of town. It’s always two hours or more.

She feels frustrated by ho he behaves.

He is going to be seeing her right now, currently Sunday through Wednesday, because of his new job until we all move in. Then, we will be living next to her. Mind you, he has seen her multiple times since moving from Austin though. It’s frustrating because why don’t you talk to me? Why do you call her so much as if you’re lowkey in a relationship with her?

She thinks wife and kids should come first.

I totally love having a good relationship with your mom. It’s healthy. But shouldn’t your wife and kids come first? We don’t see him for 12 hours or more on a daily basis. So yeah, I’m a little bothered by this.

Now, she’s wondering if her concerns are valid.

I have communicated that when you come in this door, please at least say hi and acknowledge us. Before saying bye to your mom. He rushes to take a bathroom break. I don’t know. AITA and thinking too much into this?

It’s hard to compete with a phone call with his mom that never seems to end.

