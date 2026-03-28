Woman Helped A Coworker With Small Graphic Designs For Free, But She Refused To Create A Full Brochure For Her Without Getting Paid

Helping coworkers can be kind, but it can also create tricky expectations.

In this story, a woman works as a freelance graphic designer.

She often helped a coworker with small design favors for free.

But when those small requests turned into full-blown projects, things became tense between them.

Check out the full details below…

AITA for refusing to give my coworker a free service after she constantly took advantage of me? I (26F) work as a freelance graphic designer. I mostly do small projects for local businesses. I have always tried to help people when I can. I try to help even coworkers because I like being generous and supportive.

This woman initially helped her coworker with small graphic design work.

One of my coworkers has a habit of asking me for design work. She asks me for favors whenever she needs something. At first, I helped her occasionally. I would tweak a flyer or fix a logo. It seemed harmless at the time.

This time, her coworker asked her to design a full brochure.

Over time, she started asking for bigger projects. They were always last minute. She often implied I should do it for free since we work together. Yesterday, she asked me to design a full brochure. It was for a personal project. She insisted it would only take me a few hours.

She told her she doesn’t work for free and gave her coworker a discounted rate.

I explained politely that I could not do it for free. I have paying clients and commitments. I offered to give her a discounted rate instead. She got visibly upset. She said I was selfish and not a team player and implied I was letting her down.

Her coworker started guilt-tripping her.

I feel like I have been more than reasonable. I have helped her multiple times for free. But I also need to value my work and time. I even offered an alternative that works for both of us. But she seemed more focused on guilt-tripping me. She did not seem interested in actually finding a solution. AITA for refusing to give her a free service after repeatedly helping her in the past?

Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.

This person makes a valid point.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

She’s trying to manipulate you, says this one.

This person chimes in.

Finally, short and simple.

If someone wants professional work, they have to pay professional prices.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.