Woman Is Concerned About The Neighbor’s Cats, But The Neighbor Calls Her A Snitch

Imagine living next door to a woman who rents out most of her home but lives on-site. What would you think about the woman’s adult son and his girlfriend living in a shed in the home’s driveway?

In this story, one woman lives next door to a family with a living situation like this, and the shed setup sounds subpar. But she’s mainly concerned about the cats.

AITA for being the neighborhood snitch? I [49f] have been living on my street for close to 20 years. Yea it may not be the best area or neighborhood but generally everybody is polite and friendly. I live in a house. My next door neighbors live in a multifamily house. Maybe with 7 tenants. Ive gotten to know the landlord through the years. Shes a nice woman. Not very talkative but cant complain.

The landlord’s son’s living situation is the real problem.

The landlord, Anne rents out the apartments and she lives in the basement which was a garage. Her bedroom can only fit a twin bed. So a closet. I feel bad but its her life. Anyways the real problem is with her son Bryan. He is in his mid 20s now and lives in a shed in their driveway. The shed has no water or plumming. Just a bed and tv. He goes into his mothers apartment for water and plumming. And hes always had a cat. The shed is visible on the street when nobody is parked, so its not like i have to dig to see. His cat is always meowing and clawing at the shed window. Its very small. The size of a small bedroom maybe.

It really isn’t a great setup.

Bryan moved his girlfriend in the shed and she has 2 cats. So there are 3 cats. Whenever you walk by this summer it smells like cat pee. All hours of the night i hear the shed door slam shut. Bryan will walk outside in his underwear. His gf will run with only a towel across the driveway to shower in the apartment. There are loud fights. Music. All hours of the night. But most importantly im worried about those cats.

She finally felt like she had to say something.

One night it got to be too much so i knocked on the shed. The cats looked stressed. Pacing. I said they need to do something about the smell and the loud noises. He called me a snitch and slams the door.

Is it even legal to live in a shed like that? It sounds like a horrible setup for the son, his girlfriend and their cats.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

