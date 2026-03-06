Woman Managed All House Chores And Her Boyfriend Only Had To Do One Task, But He Often Forgets To Do It Without Reminders

Living together means sharing responsibilities.

The following story is about a woman who lives with her boyfriend.

She does most of the house chores, and he only has one responsibility.

Yet he still often forgets to do his task, leaving her annoyed and frustrated.

Let’s take a closer look!

AITA for snapping at my partner about chores I (21F) and my boyfriend (22M) have lived together for a year. I work from home and I’m naturally tidy because I come from hospo. He has a toxic job with a 3-hour daily commute and comes home drained. Because of this, I voluntarily took over most of the chores. I handle cooking, laundry, cleaning, groceries, and care and maintenance for our dog.

This woman noticed that his boyfriend would do his chores poorly.

He can rest. I don’t mind this mostly, but I feel like a household manager. His only designated chores are taking out the trash and picking up dog poop. However, he does this poorly. He will take the bag out of the kitchen bin. He will walk away without putting a new liner in.

She would remind him constantly because he often forgets.

I have to remind him constantly. When he forgets, we end up throwing trash into a naked bin. He only empties the main kitchen bin. He forgets the trash cans in the bathroom, office, and bedroom. He forgets to take the bins to the curb about 70% of the time unless I remind him.

She decided not to stop managing him.

Last week, I decided to stop managing him. I didn’t remind him it was “bin day.” He forgot and missed the truck. The trash piled up. I cracked it at him because I was over having to deal with an overflowing bin. I told him he had one job. He couldn’t even do that right without me holding his hand.

Now, he’s angry, saying it would have been easier if she had just reminded him.

He got angry back. He said I should have just told him it was bin day so we didn’t miss the truck. He said I’m being unreasonable and mean because I know how exhausted he is from work. There have been several arguments similar to this. For example, he’s trying to find something in the house. He instantly asks me where it is rather than looking himself. He says it will save him time looking for it.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on this story

This user makes a valid point.

Here’s another insightful remark.

Short and straightforward.

Here’s an honest opinion.

Indeed, right?

He only had one job… and he kept forgetting it!

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.