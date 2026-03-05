Woman On European Holiday Ordered Bottle Of Water, But Didn’t Finish It, So Husband Lectured And Berated Her For Wasting Money

It’s not uncommon for couples to bicker a lot while on holiday. There are a lot of stressors and you haven’t had much time away from each other.

AITA for ordering water at a restaurant? My husband and I make good money and live below our means generally. We are currently enjoying a winter vacation in a mountain hotel (4000€ for the week approximately) hotel includes breakfast and dinner, but not drinks at dinner. The hotel charges 4 Euro for a litre of water (just tap water but all the water in the mountain village comes from a spring). Although I think this is a little much from the restaurant it’s not something I let ruin my mood.

I have asthma so after a day of being outside in the mountains I’m generally extra thirsty. At dinner my husband made a remark about me drinking as much water yesterday at dinner as it costs to fill our pool at home. We went ordered a bottle of wine and water when we sat down to dinner and during the dinner I ordered another water (same as yesterday). My husband looked very upset when he came back from the restroom and the water was brought to the table. He didn’t refill his glass or drank any water after that.

After dessert, I finished my last sip of wine from my glass and my ice cream. There was about a glass of water left in the glass water jug.

He asked me if I was finishing the water and I said no, I wasn’t thirsty anymore and full from the five course dinner. Then he berated me for ordering water if I wasn’t going to finish it. He poured himself a glass of water and finished it in one slug. I told him I found it petty that he was so upset about it. He told me I should have asked first to order water (if anybody wanted more).

Keep in mind our four year olds glass was also empty. I told him I’m a grown woman and I’ll order water if I’m thirsty. But I’m not being made to feel bad for leaving a little at the end of the dinner if everybody had had their fill. AITA for ordering water for the table knowing I would drink the majority of the liter myself?

