Woman Planned A Birthday Trip With Her Long-Distance Boyfriend, But He Refused To Join The Trip So She Made Plans With Her Friends Instead

AITA for wanting my birthday my way? My boyfriend and I are long distance. I live on the East Coast and he lives in the North Midwest. I bought the Frontier pass. Since I work remote, I’m able to travel a lot more than he is, and I acknowledge that. The issue is my birthday is coming up along with Valentine’s Day. I always grew up where whoever’s birthday it is gets to decide what they want to do. I asked him if he wanted to come with me on a trip somewhere warm to escape the cold for my birthday.

He doesn’t really believe in birthdays. I’m trying to make him understand the importance of birthdays and holidays to me. He said he doesn’t really want to go on a trip right now. I said okay and that I will make plans with my friends instead. Then he asked if the destination matters or if the people I’m with matter.

Both matter. I don’t want to go to the Midwest again because I just recently did to see him. It’s my birthday. I want to celebrate it somewhere warm with the people I love and care for and those who care equally about me. I feel as if he’s trying to make me feel guilty for wanting what I want.

I told him that. He said he’s not and that he just wanted to know if the people mattered to me or the activity. To me, both matter. He said what if he couldn’t afford it or afford to take me. I said then just say that. If you can’t take me, that’s perfectly fine. Just worry about yourself, and I will pay for myself. That’s not a problem. I’m not expecting this as a gift. I just want the company in a place of my choosing.

AITA for making plans with my friends for my birthday weekend instead of him because I want it to be summer warm? He was my first pick for who I want to spend my birthday with. It’s also not a financial issue for him as far as I understand. He just said he doesn’t want to take a trip right now. I’m not sure if it matters, but it’s also a big birthday for me.

