Woman Shared A Bathroom With A Filthy Roommate, So She Quietly Planned A Petty And Disgusting Revenge

Living with roommates requires basic hygiene and mutual respect.

The following story involves a woman who shared a bathroom with a roommate who refused to clean up after himself.

Despite repeated reminders, he left his hair in the shower and made excuses for it.

After months of dealing with his mess and bad habits, she finally decided that enough was enough.

Roommates dirty shower hair I (23F) have been living in my current apartment for a little over a year. We are five people. Since we have multiple bathrooms, I only share my bathroom with one of my roommates (24M). He is overall not the cleanest person. The rest of us are pretty annoyed by his lack of hygiene and cleanliness.

This woman’s roommate leaves his hair in the shower.

He never cleans. If he cleans, it is not actually clean. He leaves his dirty dishes all over the apartment. He stinks up our whole entryway. All he does is eat frozen pizza, sleep, smoke, and drink alcohol. One of the things he does is leave his hair in the shower after showering. He has long curly hair.

She had to remind him to remove it, but he says it’s disgusting.

I have talked to him about this many times. Every time I see him after he has taken a shower, I remind him to please remove the hair. In my opinion he is a little too old to have to be reminded of stuff like this. What annoys me the most is his reasoning for not removing the hair once he is done showering. He says, “I think having to touch wet hair is disgusting. I just do not like doing it.” I mean fair point. Does he think it is any less disgusting for me to have to do it instead?

So, she decided to execute her little act of petty revenge.

Recently, I have gotten so fed up. I started doing something that is honestly kind of disgusting. Whenever I have to shower and there is still hair in the shower, I take a piece of toilet paper. I pick the hair up. I put it on his hairbrush. I only do this if his last shower was like 24 hours ago or even longer. If he only recently showered, I take the hair and throw it in the trash. I know this is foul. I am just fed up with his crap.

If you won’t clean up your mess, don’t be surprised when it comes back to greet you.

