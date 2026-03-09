Woman Starts A New Job And Is Friendly To Her Coworkers, But When One Propositions Her, She Reports Him to Her Supervisor

Imagine working with someone who is romantically interested in you, but you’re not attracted to them at all. Would you simply be honest with them, or would you escalate the situation by reporting them to your supervisor or HR?

In this story, one woman is in this exact situation. She tries honesty, but when that doesn’t work, she talks to her supervisor. Now, she’s having second thoughts.

AITA for reporting a coworker to my supervisor without speaking to them first? I recently started a new job and have a coworker, let’s call him A. Since I started working here, I realised nobody really talks to A and everybody sees him as creepy or weird. I have a soft spot for persons I believe are “left out” and A sits very close to me so I’ve always been friendly towards him. Since my first week, A expressed his interest in me and I politely declined by lying and saying I was in a relationship, I didn’t want to hurt his feelings. I was still friendly towards him and I thought everything was strictly friendly.

Well first A invited me to a very intimate event of his, which I did not attend. He then expressed his interest in us going somewhere alone, which honestly sounded like a date to me, so I again declined. Recently he again told me he likes me and I told him again I wasn’t interested. I thought that would’ve been the end of it, but the next day he showed me a poem he wrote for me basically calling me his soulmate and expressing his love for me.

This really creeped me out and while I did not openly express my discomfort to him in the moment (I was shocked ), I talked to my supervisor about it. My supervisor took it really seriously and escalated the issue, which resulted in A getting called to a meeting with HR. A hasn’t spoken to me since.

The conflict is that some of my friends are saying I should have expressed my discomfort to him first before going to my supervisor because maybe he didn’t know I was uncomfortable. I can 100% understand that but I was honestly just shocked and very creeped out. So as the title suggests, AITA for the manner in which I handled the situation?

I think she found out why nobody really talks to A. Now, she will be one of the people who doesn’t talk to him either, and for good reason. I think she did what she had to do. It’s not like he got fired, so she shouldn’t feel bad about it.

