Woman Worked At A University Call Center, And She Received A Heartwarming Call From An Older Alumna When She Was Having A Rough Time In School

Small gestures can make a big difference.

In this story, a woman was working at the university call center.

In one of her calls, she was talking to an older alumna whose husband had passed.

Just as she thought it was one of the typical calls, she was surprised to hear the sweetest advice at the perfect time.

Read the full story below for all the details.

I work for a university call center and after 2 years there got my first call that made me cry I work for a university call center. We have 13 computers and phones. We don’t accept incoming calls. We politely beg for money from alumni and others for various programs and departments.

This woman was promoted to supervisor after 2 years.

Everybody who works there is also a student except our manager. We raise about $40,000 each semester. I was just promoted to supervisor after 2 years working there, and I had what’s probably my last call the other day.

She was talking to an older woman who shared some travel stories.

An older woman whose husband had died recently was telling me all about her travels around the world. We’d been talking for about 15 minutes when she gave me some amazing life advice. She told me she believed in me.

The older woman gave her encouraging words at the right moment she needed them.

Then, she asked me to take down her phone number so that one day I could call her to tell her all about my travels. It’s been a rough semester, and I’ve been having issues with family. It just happened to be exactly what I needed to hear.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story on Reddit.

This user shares their positive thoughts.

This person narrates their experience.

That job sucks sometimes, says this person.

Now, here’s an idea.

Finally, this person has a question.

Sometimes, a phone call with strangers is the best therapy money can’t buy.

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.