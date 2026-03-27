Woman’s 3-Year-Old Son Has A Condition That Affects His Appetite, But When Her In-Laws Kept Telling Her That “He Never Eats,” She Caved

A few years ago, things were done differently when it came to raising kids. But what would you do if your kid’s grandparents kept trying to tell you how to raise them?

In this case, a woman ended up caving to her in-laws’ persistent suggestions, even though doctors had told her not to make her son eat when he doesn’t want to.

Now her husband is upset, and she’s wondering how to handle the situation.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for forcing my 3-year-old to eat after his dad and grandparents pressured and criticized us? I (40F) have a 3-year-old son, Evan (3M). His dad, “Troy” (42M), and his parents say Evan isn’t eating enough and claim this is why he lost weight. He lost 1 lb, but he was also sick, and no one is medically concerned about his weight right now. This happened at Troy’s parents’ house. His grandparents are in their mid-70s. Evan enjoys seeing his grandpa but is less comfortable around his grandma. Evan goes to feeding OT. His dad and grandparents have always been welcome to attend appointments but never wanted to go.

They don’t understand their grandson’s condition.

Evan has eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) and a history of cleft palate, so feeding has always been more complicated. We’ve been advised not to force eating and to allow sensory play. Troy frequently says “he never eats,” which isn’t true. Evan does eat, just not always what or how they expect. During this meal, Evan was squishing carrots and chicken. He’s not a fan of chicken, but after squishing it, he did eat a little. They kept correcting him and telling him not to play with food. I said eating carrots is still eating, but they said it wasn’t good enough.

But her in-laws kept insisting.

His mom said other kids would think something was wrong with him or that he’s weird. I said this behavior is normal for his age. She also doesn’t like when Evan says he’s done after a few bites or even after sitting down and I say we’ll save it for later. She and Troy say he needs to eat and that I let him do whatever. I don’t want to force him. Often he will come back and eat later. I usually encourage a few bites and then thank him. They also overfill his plate, which overwhelms him.

They think what they’re doing is okay, but they’re wrong.

She tells him things like “if you want to be tall you have to eat” and said he couldn’t make cookies if he didn’t eat. Sometimes Evan just isn’t hungry or may be hurting because of his EoE. I got overwhelmed and ended up forcing Evan to eat, even though I know better.

Things got tense.

After that, Troy called me an idiot in front of his parents. Evan and I eat at the table. Troy usually eats at his computer. When Troy watches Evan once a week, he mostly puts out water and snacks. I’m starting to dread going to his parents’ house. I don’t want Evan to miss out on his grandparents, but I also feel like I need to protect him. AITA?

She needs to grow a backbone, and her husband needs to grow up. ASAP.

What did Reddit have to say?

A reader shares their thoughts.

He will remember this.

This is very serious.

Another reader chimes in.

She only needs to listen to her son and his doctors.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.