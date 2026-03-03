Woman’s Credit Card Is With Her Boyfriend, But He Snaps At Her When She Comes To Get It To Pay Their Electric Bill

There is a time and place for everything, but not everyone agrees on the time or the place.

The couple in this story had a spat partly for this reason.

See why there is more to this story.

AITAH for embarrassing my bf at his job? Yesterday I didn’t have pockets so I gave my bf my card and he put it in his wallet. I hadn’t really been out since so my boyfriend went to work with my card still in his pocket. I got a message from the electric company today saying that our account was passed due but it wasn’t. I was unable to reach anyone and the system wouldn’t let me make a payment online.

It became a controversial topic.

I went up to his job when it wasn’t busy (it was just him and another clerk). I ordered food from the other clerk and then asked my boyfriend for my payment card. He handed me the card and asked me if I was going shopping in an upbeat sort of way. I said “No, unfortunately there’s something wrong with the electric bill. I don’t know. I’m trying to figure it out.” He responded it in an angry way, “What did you do?” I was taken aback and told him we might as well just talk about this later. He responded with “Don’t come up here bothering me with that sort of stuff.”

Then the tension got worse.

This is where things went sideways. My food was ready and since there were other clerks and customers around his whole demeanor changed and he started being cheery and said in a sing-songy way, “Saraah your order is ready 😃.” I looked at him, grabbed my food and walked right out the door. He then texted me and said I embarrassed him not only in front of his customers but in front of his employees and to never come back up to his job again. I was actually already having a pretty rough day and something about him coming at me sideways and then trying to look cute when other people were around just completely set me off. So tell me, AITAH? I had a pretty ticked look on my face. I kept my eyes down, said thank you and walked right out.

Here is what people are talking about.

Yep. Buh-bye!

Exactly. People like this never take accountability and gaslight constantly.

Indeed. But don’t look at the relationship. Just leave.

Same. I cringed.

Haven’t you heard? It’s only okay if he does it.

Red flags galore with this guy. Yikes.

