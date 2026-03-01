Woman’s Dog Bites A Neighbor’s Dog, But Even Though The Woman Has A Different Pooch Now, The Other Owner Doesn’t Want Her Walking By Her House

Imagine taking your dog for a walk, and your dog bites another dog. If the dog owner didn’t want you to walk your dog by her house anymore, would you comply, or would you continue to walk there since you legally can?

In this story, one dog owner is in this situation, but it’s slightly more complicated since she has a different dog now. She thinks she should be able to walk her dog wherever she wants, but the other dog owner disagrees.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for continuing to walk my dog in a neighborhood I don’t live in even though I was asked not to by one of the residents? A few years back I was walking my dog in a nearby neighborhood and a dog that lived in that neighborhood who was off leash came running up to my dog and my dog nipped him. I apologized to the owner and she shrugged it off and didn’t seem upset. My dog then passed away and I got another similar looking dog.

The other dog owner thought it was the same dog.

When I walked that dog through the neighborhood the woman was angry and told me not to bring my dog into her neighborhood ever again since her dog was traumatized and changed by the encounter with my previous dog. I told her this is a new dog that I’ve got so her dog shouldn’t be traumatized by him. She told me to walk my dog in my own neighborhood and stay out of her neighborhood.

The argument escalated.

For the most part I will walk my dog in my own neighborhood, but I will sometimes (maybe once a month) walk through her neighborhood. When she saw me walking by she came out of the house screaming at me and said I was a jerk for continuing to walk through her neighborhood even after she told me I can’t. I flipped her the bird and told her she doesn’t own the streets and I will walk whatever street I want.

It’s not like she couldn’t walk somewhere else.

I suppose it is kind of passive-aggressive of me to continue to walk in her neighborhood since I have many options regarding where I can walk my dog, but I feel she is wrong to tell me I can’t walk on the street in front of her house. Am I being a jerk? What would you do?

I understand why the other dog owner is upset. It’s also true that she has no control over where another dog owner chooses to walk her dog. Should OP walk somewhere else or keep walking by the other dog owner’s house?

Let’s see how Reddit feels about this situation.

This person is on OP’s side.

Another person would get petty.

Here’s some advice.

Everyone is on her side.

The leashed dog is not the problem.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.