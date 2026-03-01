Woman’s Husband Said He Was Available Monday Through Saturday When Applying To Work At A Restaurant, But Now He Has No Days Off

They say the best way to get a raise is to change jobs.

In this case, though, a man is trying to be loyal to a company while his boss literally laughs at his attempts to make his life a bit easier.

They’re really making it easy for him to make the decision.

Let’s read the whole story.

Boss Laughed In Husband’s Face When He Asked For 2 Days Off My husband started a job at a (corporate) restaurant in May/June. He put his availability on his application as Mon-Sat 6 am to 6 pm. Lo and behold, I guess the management took this as he is willing to work 6 days a week no matter what. In the past, it was my understanding (and his) that putting you were available for all that time does not mean you will work all that time. Days off are included. But for this position? Nope, I guess not.

His routine became unbearable.

So he has been working since May/June 6 days a week, 4 days off per month, if that. He also has had a couple periods where he worked 14+ days in a row covering for the managers VACATION. EVERY SINGLE PERSON in the restaurant gets 2 days off except for my husband. INCLUDING MANAGEMENT. We were lucky to get him 5 days off to go on a short vacation for a concert a couple weeks ago, but other than that, the most time he has had off is 1 day a week, if that.

He needed to do something.

He is getting extremely burnt out, and overwhelmed and it is affecting his mental health and physical health. So this morning I helped him type up an official, signed, change of availability. We were respectful, but said that he could no longer work 6+ days a week, and would no longer be available Sundays or Mondays. His manager does not speak English, so I even typed one in Spanish for the manager. Printed both the English and Spanish versions, had him sign them both, and take them to work.

But it wasn’t received with respect.

He took it into work, handed it to his boss, and his boss read it. He literally LAUGHED IN HIS FACE, and handed it back to my husband. My husband was dumbfounded and took it to the boss’ wife (the assistant GM) who also does not speak English, and he told her in Spanish that he was serious. A few hours later, his boss came to him and said “we can maybe get you Sunday and Wednesday,” and my husband said no. Sunday and Monday are not available. The manager walked away and said nothing. I have been boiling angry on my husband’s behalf since. What a prick.

He needs a job where he feels respected.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this.

A reader shares their opinion.

Yup.

Smart move.

Another reader chimes in.

It’s infuriating.

Food for thought.

Asking for permission clearly won’t get him what he needs.

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.