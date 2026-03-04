Young Man Helps His Mom With Construction Work On Her House, But When She Tells Him He Can’t Live There, He Demands To Be Paid For His Work

Imagine living with your mom, brother and aunt while your mom’s house is under construction. If you did a lot of the construction work for free, would you be upset if your mom refused to let you live in the house?

In this story, one young man is in this exact situation, and he’s furious! He also wants his mom to pay, literally.

Keep reading to see if you think he’s handling this situation well or not.

AITA for charging my mother for the work I did? For starters: I am, as my friends call it, a ‘tool child’. I was soley born to be used for a certain thing an then to be thrown away. I just turned 20 yesterday. I am still going to school, I pay for myself and live with my mother and my two younger sibling. Well currently we are living in my aunts Hause because my mothers house is under construction.

OP was excited to move.

I worked night shif today. Meaning from 11 pm yesterday to 6 am today. I come home and my mother and my younger brother are already awake and want me to come with them to my mom’s new house and help them Finnish cleaning so we can move in today. Fine with me, I was looking forwards to move in. Well, I finished cleaning and my mom comes over to me and says “Well, sorry, but you won’t be living here.”

This doesn’t seem fair.

I was mad. It’s been 4 hours since I came from work. Cleaned up the new house for 2 hours, did all the electrical stuff there for over a year now for free and my mom promised to me that I could live there till I finish school. Welp, no. I got out of there as quickly as possible and drove over to my girlfriend and her parents offered me to stay when I pay rent.

Now, he thinks his mom owes him for the work he did on the house.

Fine with me, the rent for me isn’t much, but me and my girlfriend have a child and I pay everything for him too so I spent around 60% of my current income on us. I am fine with that. I just need a roof and a bed and a place I can study at. So, I also told my mother, that either I get a room for the next year or two where I can finish my studies at and then be gone, or I charge her every single hour of work I did. Charging by my companies rate would be 15€ an hour, would be 2 hours daily, Mo-Fr, for an entire year. Or I charge her the same amount she paid the guys from ebay, which would be 25€ an hour.

He wonders if he’s doing the right thing.

Like I said, I am a tool child. This property belonged to my mother years before my birth. Only now, that her job was actually good she could start on working on a house. I have good knowledge about elictricity and wiring from my father and thus I did it for free because I expected to live there for a few more years rent free as payment. So Am I a jerk for charging my mother if she is actually throwing me out? Btw, if this would go to a lawyer, my little brother(18) would testify for me because he fears that he might be a tool child too.

I’m confused why the mom would say that her son could live there and then kick him out. That’s so heartless! I’m glad his girlfriend’s parents were willing to take him in.

Let’s see if Reddit thinks charging the mom for the work is a good idea.

