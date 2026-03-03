Young Woman Lacks Boundaries Living With Boyfriend And His Siblings, And She Wants To Move Out Because His Sister Took Her Water Bottle

Boundaries are important and that doesn’t change just because people living with you are (sort of) family.

AITA for wanting to move out after my boyfriend’s sister used my water-bottle? John was recently divorced and has two kids as well as my partner. Bella and Jack. Originally when I moved in it was meant to be the two kids would be over every second weekend for 3 days.

Things with the divorce went rocky and after living here for 3 months they are now staying over every 2nd week for the full week. This is fine and all but I no longer have boundaries. My stuff goes missing all the time (socks, hairbrushes etc.). I have noticed the kids will eat our groceries when they are over but I’ve never said anything as they are kids in their house. I would rather them eat something that I know is healthy than them to starve. Where I’m drawing the line is my water bottle. I have this one water bottle which has a lot of personal meaning. It’s from my mum. My mum is still alive but there is a long history with this water bottle. I noticed a few weeks ago that it was missing from my ROOM. I’ve been looking for it forever and have been really upset over it.

Today, while making lunch I see the water bottle on the bench. I ask Bella how did it get there. She then goes “Oh, I took it”. I kept my cool and ask why and she says John let me take it and I’ve been using it at school. She goes to grab it again where I then say no she can’t. I grabbed the bottle and stormed off into my room. I message my partner and he just says “That’s annoying, I’ll talk to John.” And changed the topic. There have been so many other issues like as being over charged for bills and rent, being forced to babysit and other things like. Would I be a jerk if I moved out? I wonder if it would negatively affect my relationship as I know my partner is not ready to move out and I would have to do it alone.

