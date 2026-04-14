A College Student Found Out Her Roommate Was Talking Trash About Her Behind Her Back, So She Cancelled Their Spring Break Trip

Nobody likes to find out that someone they consider a good friend is giving them the business behind their back.

In fact, it can be really hurtful!

A college student talked about what she did after she found out that her roommate was nothing but a big TWO FACE.

Check out what she had to say.

AITA for cancelling a trip last minute after I heard my roommate talk about me negatively? “My roommate (19F) and I (19f) are really good friends. We spend most of our time together. Even at home and outside. Our friends are the same. We’re the closest in the friend group. We make plans EVERY DAY. Basically, we’re best friends! Or that’s what I thought…

Uh oh…

My roommate does this thing where sometimes she talks to her friends using Google Translate. It’s just something they do for fun, to learn new languages and gossip. One day they decided on using German… While I’m not FIRE at it, I do understand a lot of it. I learned it in school for over 5 years. It never came up though so she didn’t know that I could understand almost everything.

Yikes…

I heard her say things like, “she talks too much” “she likes to go shopping all the time” “I don’t know how to tell her that I don’t wanna do spring break with her” That crushed me. While she didn’t say anything problematic, this did hurt my feelings only because we’re actually really close. It’s not in my head. We talk and gossip and laugh and sing. We plan on getting an apartment together next year too!

She made a decision.

After hearing the spring break thing, I cancelled my tickets to Puerto Rico. We were going together. I told her something last minute came up with family and naturally she was upset because of it. The trip is in 10 days. I understand that my decision was extremely rash and it’s put her in a weird position BUT FYI everything is refundable, she doesn’t have to pay extra because of me. Also, I was super hurt in the moment. She’s mad at me however, not knowing that I understood everything that she said. I don’t know what to do anymore. Am I the problem? Or was this okay?”

Reddit users spoke up.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another reader weighed in.

This individual shared their thoughts.

This Reddit user spoke up.

And this person had a lot to say.

It sounds like her roommate really isn’t her best friend, after all…

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.