A Customer Yelled At A Store Worker, And It Made Her Cry

There are certain people and specifically certain customers who do everything they can to upset the people who are just trying to do their jobs.

And it takes a special kind of jerk to act that way!

In today’s story, a retail worker explained why they ended up crying after dealing with someone who acted like a real jerk.

Let’s take a look!

Lady yelled at me as I was headed out for my lunch break. “I work in retail and in my store we have promotional tables at the front of the store to help push merch that’s on sale and/or new. I was working on restocking one of those tables when an older lady asks me for help finding an item not long after entering. I take her to where the item should be, but our shelves are empty. I go to the back room to check if there’s any back there — there’s none. I check in the drawers under the shelf in front of her as well to make sure it wasn’t overstocked there — again, nothing.

Welp, sorry…

I tell her that while it’s unfortunate, she can order it at the register and get it shipped to her house for free (and still purchase it at the sale price). Not long after helping her, I’m sent to go on my break so I get my stuff out of my locker and head to my car. On the way out (mind you, I was clearly off the clock and had my hands full of granola bars and a water), she stops me as we’re both walking out and yells at me because it turns out that the product was in the front on one of the promotional tables and she’d just bought it online before realizing. She went on and on about how “you’d think employees would know what sales are going on” and that I should do better because it was so obvious. (If it was so obvious, why didn’t she see it when she walked in?).

Oops…

While I understand that I work there and should know the promotions, this sale is a 50% off DAILY sale that switches to a different product every day for the entire month. I wasn’t the person who reset that table, or I would have known. I’ve also been working at this job for 3 months, so while I’m not a newbie, I’m not the most seasoned employee. I guess my point is I completely understand why she’d be frustrated and I also understand my mistake and will do better in the future, but she didn’t have to be so rude. I spent half of my break crying because I’m also a human with other bad stuff going on and this was just the icing on the cake.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This reader had a lot to say.

Another individual spoke up.

This Reddit user shared a story.

Another person weighed in.

And this reader shared their thoughts.

Sometimes, you just gotta let it all out.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.