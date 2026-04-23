April 23, 2026 at 6:55 am

A Dog Was Focused On Searching In Some Bushes For A Very Good Reason

by Matthew Gilligan

dog by a fence

TikTok/@blusrescue

Do dogs have some kind of sixth sense that alerts them to hidden things that humans can’t see?

It’s definitely possible, and this video won’t do anything to dispel that myth.

It features a dog named Guinness who had a gut feeling that something was hidden on his walk…and he turned out to be right!

dog by a fence

TikTok/@blusrescue

Guinness was on a leash…

And he was very interested in something behind a fence in some bushes…

dog by a fence

TikTok/@blusrescue

It turns out there was a small puppy was in the bushes!

But Guinness didn’t didn’t seem to notice the pooch…

The video’s text overlay reads, “Guinness’s observational skills: 100/10.”

The caption reads, “His 2 brain cells were on a vacation today.”

dog by a fence

TikTok/@blusrescue

Take a look at the video.

@blusrescue

his 2 brain cells were on a vacation today 😭 #blackdog #labmix #rescuedog #funnydog #bostonterrier

♬ Austin Powers Theme (Soul Bossa Nova) – N.Y. Jazz Orchestra

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 03 06 at 1.05.48 PM A Dog Was Focused On Searching In Some Bushes For A Very Good Reason

Another viewer spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 03 06 at 1.06.04 PM A Dog Was Focused On Searching In Some Bushes For A Very Good Reason

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 03 06 at 1.06.18 PM A Dog Was Focused On Searching In Some Bushes For A Very Good Reason

He knew something was hiding in those bushes!

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.

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