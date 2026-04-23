A Dog Was Focused On Searching In Some Bushes For A Very Good Reason

Do dogs have some kind of sixth sense that alerts them to hidden things that humans can’t see?

It’s definitely possible, and this video won’t do anything to dispel that myth.

It features a dog named Guinness who had a gut feeling that something was hidden on his walk…and he turned out to be right!

Guinness was on a leash…

And he was very interested in something behind a fence in some bushes…

It turns out there was a small puppy was in the bushes!

But Guinness didn’t didn’t seem to notice the pooch…

The video’s text overlay reads, “Guinness’s observational skills: 100/10.”

The caption reads, “His 2 brain cells were on a vacation today.”

Take a look at the video.

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person chimed in.

Another viewer spoke up.

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

He knew something was hiding in those bushes!

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.