A Gym Member Kept Being Rude To An Employee, So They Canceled His Membership And Kicked Him Out

Some people in life just don’t think the rules apply to them.

And, while they might get away with some shenanigans for a while, eventually they’ll get put in their place.

Check out what happened in this story written by a gym manager who had to deal with a member who was the definition of ENTITLED.

Check out what went down.

We are closed, please exit the shower and leave! “I have stumbled into a haven for my 15+ years of pent up rage… I’ll start with when I was a manager at a small chain of gyms on the West Coast. We had a very strict policy about closing, that at closing time, you need to have showered and are making attempts to head out the door. According to corporate our insurance wouldn’t cover injuries past closing. We made every effort to let people know that they needed to be done with their work out, showered, and ready to leave at closing time.

There’s always one…

Well, we had one “frequent flyer” who didn’t get the memo, and would try and stay well past closing time. I had heard from the other manager that he has had to talk to this guy several times because when we make the announcement that we are closed, that is when he would go shower, and would keep us at least 45 minutes late because we couldn’t do all closing duties with customers still present (like counting the drawers, we made sure that everyone was gone and doors were locked before we would open the registers to be counted). Anyway, cue to the night where I lost my cool. I was closing, and made sure that in our closing announcements that they needed to be showered and out the door by closing time. Sure enough, closing announcement, shut off the fans and half the lights, and all of the regulars would greet me by name and have a good night. I go to check the men’s locker room and sure enough “frequent flyer” is just getting into the shower.

Dude…

I approach him and the conversation went something like this : Me: Hey “frequent flyer” you need to wrap this up and head out. FF: I am just taking a quick shower, you have to let me stay. Me: As you have been told before, you need to have finished your work out and have been showered up by closing time. I need you to finish up and head out so we can close up. FF: Fine, I’ll hurry.

What a jerk!

45 minutes goes by, and he is just walking out of the locker room. Me: Hey FF… you have been warned on multiple occasions as to our policy. You can not stay here after our closing hours. FF: Whatever, you guys aren’t going to do anything about it. Me: Actually I already have. You’re membership has been canceled without refund. Do not come back. I filled out all the paperwork, documented everything, and submitted it to corporate that night… ended up getting a raise out of it…. but I digress, this is a rant. I couldn’t stand it when jerks like that would just do what they wanted because other gyms didn’t enforce their policies.”

Here’s what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person shared their thoughts.

And another individual weighed in.

If you’re not gonna follow the rules, you won’t be allowed back!

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