A High School Senior’s Friends Want To Spend Their Planned New York City Trip Partying And Going To Clubs, But She’s Not Into It And She Wants To Back Out

Being the young one in a group can be a major bummer.

It seems like everyone else is out having fun and living it up, and you’re stuck on the sidelines…just watching and waiting.

In this story, a teenager explained why she decided to back out of a trip to the Big Apple.

Read on and see what you think.

AITA for backing out of a trip with my friends because they planned activities I’m unable to participate in? “I (F16) and my friends (All F18) have been planning an end-of-school-year senior trip to New York since last year. We’ve all been super excited, already booked our Airbnb and bought tickets. I am a year younger than all of them because I started high school a year early, and originally, on our trip, we had planned some sightseeing stuff, Broadway plays, visiting the flea markets, art museums, basically like all the kind of toursity New York things. Recently, with all of them turning 18, they’ve wanted to add things like nightclubs, tattoos, and piercings together on the docket. I’m in no way opposed to this and said it could be fun if we got, like, matching stick-and-pokes or whatever.

But…

However, I wouldn’t really be able to visit bars and clubs with them due to being underage. They said they want to go to professional places and stuff and get things done right. I said that’s fine, but to limit this to one night, so I’m not just sitting at the Airbnb every single night alone doing nothing. I honestly would love to go because I do like parties and dancing and stuff, but I’ve also been accepted to a prestigious university, and I don’t want to have anything on my record for the risk of getting it rescinded. I said that if they feel strongly about going clubbing and stuff, I would try to just like sneak in with them, but they all told me that they don’t want to risk getting kicked out of the clubs, so I should just get a fake ID.

She’s not into this idea.

This is something that could probably get me into legal trouble and I don’t want to risk it. When I told them that, they kind of made it sound like they planned to go clubbing and stuff much more than we had originally intended, meaning I would basically be spending at least half the nights of the trip doing nothing. I told them that I hope they have fun, but if they’re going to plan things I can’t really participate in, I won’t come on the trip with them because I’d rather go on a senior trip with other people where we do things that we all enjoy. My friends are now saying I’m guilt tripping them into changing their plans and it’s unfair if I cancel this close to the trip because it makes it a lot more expensive for everyone else. They also said that I’m over exaggerating a bit because I can still do all the daytime activities we had originally planned (we still have Broadway tickets and stuff like that), so I’m being overdramatic.”

Here’s what readers had to say.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another individual weighed in.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

And another individual had a lot to say.

This trip doesn’t sound like it would be a whole lot of fun for her…

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.