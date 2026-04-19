A Homeowner Noticed His Neighbor’s Grill Was About To Set A Car On Fire, So He Called The Fire Department To Take Care Of It

There’s nothing wrong with looking out for the safety of your neighbors, but sometimes it can backfire on you when you least expect it.

A man talked about why his neighbor isn’t too happy with him these days, and the reason might surprise you.

Let’s take a look!

AITA? Called the fire department on neighbors. “I work from home and while getting up for coffee, looked out the window and saw a neighbor’s grill engulfed in flames.

Yikes!

I mean HIGH flames that extended to twice the height of the grill (looked like a hibachi grill). The grill was about 4-5 feet from the garage opening and maybe 2-3 feet from an SUV parked right by it. The grill was not clear of the overhang of the home either. The flames were touching the tire on the back of the SUV. No one seemed to be attending the grill at all. Our homes are all townhomes with about 5 units per building. To me and my family, it looked like the fire was out of control. It has been super dry around here too and there is a nearby tree that is SOOOOO dry. I ran over and yelled into the garage for someone. No one came so I ran around to the front door and rang the doorbell (a RING doorbell) 3 times – I waited a good 5 minutes or so trying to get someone to come to the door. I also banged on the door repeatedly. My family was watching all this time and said no one came out to check the grill.

He did what he had to do.

So I called the police and asked if they could send out the firetrucks. They came and got the grill under control. Somehow the homeowner immediately came out when they did. I did go over to explain that I tried them at their front and back door but no one came out and I was concerned because the flames were so high and unattended for so long.

Gee, sorry…

The home owner (recently moved there) looked super annoyed and said the doorbell didn’t work (?). I explained more about the flames getting to the tires, etc.. The fire department left, no harm no foul (I guess?). He did end up moving the car over and away from the grill (maybe the fire dept told him to), but I know he was super annoyed with me. He did do better tending the grill after that though. I am the last person to want to call the fire department on anyone but I really was worried because the flames were so close to the SUV. AITA?”

Reddit users spoke up.

This person said he’s NTA.

Another individual agreed.

This reader shared their thoughts.

Another person spoke up.

And this Reddit user shared their thoughts.

He was only trying to prevent a catastrophe!

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.