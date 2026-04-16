A Hotel Guest Demanded Her Money Back Because The Complimentary Phone Charger In Her Room Wasn’t As Fast As The One She Used At Home

Many hotels like to give their guests little extra perks to try to make them happy and build brand loyalty.

What would you do if a guest was complaining that the free phone charger in her room wasn’t as fast as the one she used at home?

That is what happened to the hotel manager in this story, and the guest demanded she get her money back even though the phone charger was an unadvertised free perk.

I want my money back (because of this free service the hotel provides) So, we have complimentary phone charges in our rooms. They are screwed down so they can’t be taken.

This is becoming an increasingly common feature in hotels.

Again they are there for the main 2 types of smartphones so if people want to use them, they can. We also don’t advertise on any of the websites that we have them. people won’t know until they get there. Let’s call the lady Charger Woman or CW for short and I will be me.

Ok, let’s see what is happening.

The phone rings from a room I had checked in about 3 hours ago. Me: Front Desk, How may I help you.

Well, slowly is better than not at all.

CW: I forgot my phone charger and the charger you provide is charging my phone very slowly. Me: I understand that, however you have to keep in mind that any phone you purchase comes with a charger and it is recommended by that phone company that you use the charger provided for a faster charge.

What? A free night? That is crazy.

CW: I plugged it in an hour ago and it was one percent. Now its only 55. My charger works much faster. I think I should get a free night because of your crappy phone chargers. Me: Well ma’am. Did you even know that we provided them to begin with? And again, any charger that you use is going to charge your phone slower than the one provide with the phone you purchased. We will not comp you a night because this is a free item for you to use and is a courtesy provided by the hotel.

Just charge it overnight.

CW: Well how am I supposed to charge my phone in full. I forgot my charger. Me: Well if you should choose to do so, you can try buying a charger at the 8 twelve across the street. They sell them for around $12.00. However, there is a likely hood that you will have the same problem with a slow charge.

This lady is very entitled.

CW: You can go buy one and then give it to me. Me: No. I can’t do that because again, the fact that you did not bring the charger that was provided with the phone is not the fault of this facility. And again, because it isn’t the same charger that came with the phone, there is a high chance that any charger will charge slowly.

What is she not getting.

CW: So if I go get the charger and bring you the receipt will you reimburse me? Me: No

I can’t imagine she is going to be happy.

A few minutes later I see her walk over to the 8 twelve and she comes out carrying the phone charger. She then comes into the lobby and approaches the desk.

Give it up, lady.

CW: Here! (she slams down the receipt) YOU SAID IT WAS 12.99 it was 13.99 plus tax. WANT THE DIFFERENCE! Me: Sorry, No. I was off by a dollar. I’m sorry. If you didn’t like want to pay that extra dollar you could just use the one in the room for free. CW: BUT THAT ONE IS SLOW!

All this for a charger she didn’t even know was there.

Me: I’m sorry, there is nothing I can do. She stormed out and went to the room. About 30 minutes later she called back.

Well, I bet she feels silly now.

CW: UM. The charger the hotel provided is actually much faster than the one I just bought. (she hung up. a few minutes later she walked back over to the 8 eleven and tried to return it. They wouldn’t let her because the package had been opened.) She walks back over to the hotel and to the elevator turning her head slightly not even look at me.

Finally, she is giving up and accepting her situation.

Still just in case, I smiled and waved at her as she got on the elevator. Haven’t heard from her since.

How do some people feel so entitled to things that are given to them as extras?

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about this odd situation.

I was thinking this same thing.

The entitlement of some people is crazy.

I was expecting this as well.

I’d love it if a hotel had chargers there to use.

The hotel isn’t there to provide you with every little thing.

She should be thankful that she had a charger to use at all.

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.