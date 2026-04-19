A Man’s Friend Made A Rude Comment About His Career Options, So He Did The Same Thing When He Ran Into Him Years Later

Some people never forget an insult…

So, if you’ve ever given someone a hard time, you better watch your back…because they might appear out of nowhere and strike back at you!

Check out what this person had to say about how they got some petty revenge on someone who made fun of them years ago.

Start now!

AITA for reminding an old classmate what he said to me years ago after I found out where he works? “I (23M) had a classmate back in high school. I wouldn’t exactly call him a close friend, but we were more than just classmates. We talked sometimes and were generally cool with each other. Back then I had already started working out, and he used to call me “ripped,” so we got along fine. After high school we went our separate ways, but we were still friends on Facebook. One day we ended up chatting, and I honestly don’t even remember how the conversation turned sour.

This was weird…

But he suddenly got really hostile and started insulting me. It escalated to the point where he created a group chat with some of his classmates just to talk trash about me. They were all saying things about me, but one thing he said stuck with me all these years. He said: “You’ll probably end up as a computer shop attendant anyway.” That hit me hard at the time, especially because we were both studying Information Technology. It felt like he was saying I would never amount to anything. Fast forward to now. I’m working remotely for a company. No RTO, fully work-from-home. I get to keep most of my salary since I don’t spend much on transportation or food outside.

He’s happy with where he’s at.

I can help my family financially, and after work I can literally just lay down and rest. Overall, life turned out pretty good for me. Earlier today, I randomly ran into him. I noticed he was wearing a white uniform, so I thought maybe he was still studying or doing some kind of internship. I asked him, “Are you still studying?” He said no, he’s already working. Turns out he works at an automotive company as technical support. It’s a decent job, nothing wrong with it, but from what he told me, he earns a lot less than what I currently make. I’ll admit something here: the moment he told me that, the memory of what he said years ago immediately came back to my mind.

It was payback time.

So I said something along the lines of, “Oh, that’s cool. At least you didn’t end up as a computer shop attendant like you said I would.” He kind of went quiet after that and the conversation became awkward. Later I started wondering if maybe I shouldn’t have said that and just let the past stay in the past. Part of me feels justified because what he did back then really hurt me and stuck with me for years. But another part of me thinks I might have been petty for bringing it up. AITA for reminding him of what he said to me back then?”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person didn’t hold back.

Another reader weighed in.

This Reddit user said he’s to blame.

Another person shared their thoughts.

And this person spoke up.

He gave it right back to him!

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.