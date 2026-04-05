A New Apartment Owner’s Downstairs Neighbors Won’t Stop Complaining Because He’s A Night Owl, But He Won’t Change His Routine

Living above OR below neighbors can be a real pain in the neck if you’re living with folks who have a hard time getting along with others…or ones that just like to complain.

In this story, a man talked about the headaches he’s dealing with because of his current downstairs neighbors.

Read on and get all the details below.

AITA for not changing my lifestyle to accommodate my neighbours ? “A few months ago my fiancee (F29) and I (M29) bought our first apartment. It took years of saving and 6 months of renovation, but we finally managed to move in at the end on January. I have recently been laid off for economic reasons and to top it off, I have trouble relaxing/lazing around during the day. If the sun is out, I feel the need to do stuff.

This guy likes to stay up LATE.

As a consequence, my only real “relax time” is at night, when I do not feel any internal pressure to be active. You might imagine that, as an unemployed night owl, my bedtime is a little bit dephased with the rest of society and it is not rare for me to get to bed at 5 am. When renovating the kitchen/living area, we realised that the concrete slab rigidifying my hardwood floor had been destroyed by an old downstairs neighbour (we live on the 4th floor) to attach their ceiling directly onto my floor beams. This means that there is basically no acoustic insulation between the 2 floors, and the lack of rigidity due to the slab being broken creates a lot of vibrations. When we moved in, my downstairs neighbors quickly came to tell us that the noise from the floor vibrating was a big issue for them, and we started walking carefully around the house during the evening.

Uh oh…

One night, I was about to go to bed at 4:30 am when the neighbour comes, telling me that my moving around is basically ruining her life. She can’t sleep, is getting psychological issues, just because I move around at night. Of course, I say sorry, and I get a call from their landlord the next day, asking me to go and try to appease the situation. Obviously I genuinely feel sorry. So I go to see her, say that I do empathize, that I will make efforts to be as silent as possible, but that I can’t change my entire lifestyle to suit her sleeping schedule. A few days later, her husband comes back from a trip and, having heard his wife cry repeatedly on the phone because of sleep deprivation, he comes to my door to confront me. It is 10 pm at that time.

This was getting ugly.

The dude tells me I am a savage doing to much noise and, when I tell him that I already am walking as silently as I can (literally on my toes), he calls me a liar. I decide to close the door to put an end to this discussion, but he blocks the door with his foot and tries to force his way in. Things start to heat up, my fiancee separates us, they shout at us for about 30 minutes in the hallway and the next day I went to the police to record the incident. The only way we managed to cool things down was to promise them I’d go to bed at 11 pm, which I will obviously not do, especially for someone who tried invading my home (and insulted me because of my unemployment and lifestyle). I understand her plight and empathize, but I am in my home and I won’t self impose some kind of curfew. AITA?”

Here’s what readers had to say.

This person had a lot to say.

Another reader thinks they all suck.

This Reddit user said he’s NTA.

Another individual had a different view.

And this person weighed in.

These neighbors have some things to sort out…

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.