A Person Got Invited To Their Cousin’s Wedding, But Then Got Uninvited Later For Unclear Reasons

Getting uninvited from a wedding has to be a real shock…

And hopefully, most of us never have to experience something like that.

But the person who wrote the story below did and they were honest about how if affected them.

Read on and get all the details below.

I was uninvited to my cousin’s wedding. “My cousin sent out RSVPs for her wedding about 6 months ago. I pinned it to our fridge next to the other weddings we have for the summer. I have 4 siblings who were all invited, as well as their plus ones, and my mom. We were excited to spend the wedding of course celebrating my cousin, but also seeing and hanging with each other, as we all live throughout the country. About two months ago my siblings got their official wedding invitations. I figured mine was just taking a bit longer to arrive. I however needed to book my hotel as the wedding is in another state.

What’s the deal…?

I eventually messaged my cousin and asked if my invitation should be coming soon. She replied saying due to financial reasons her and her husband were not able to invite everyone they had sent RSVPs to. She apologized.

Wow!

So I’m no longer invited to the wedding. All my siblings and my mom are. I want to believe it’s finances but I’m worried it’s because my partner and I are gay or maybe because I’m transgender. These aren’t new facts about me and I’ve always found my cousin incredibly accepting, but her fiance is very religious. The wedding is in a church. Perhaps she had to take his families lead on who could and couldn’t be there. Long story short, I’m very sad about the whole thing. I feel quite rejected and wondering if it’s about more than just money.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person had a lot to say.

Another reader weighed in.

This Reddit user didn’t hold back.

And this individual spoke up.

There are bound to be some hard feelings about all this.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.