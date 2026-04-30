A Person Who Took In A Stray Cat They Thought Was Sick Found Out She Was Pregnant

Stray cats usually live pretty tough lives out on the mean streets, so you know that they’re eternally grateful when someone is nice enough to take them in to their warm, cozy homes.

A TikTokker showed folks how taking in a stray cat they named Bear didn’t exactly work out the way they thought it was going to.

The person told viewers what happened with Bear through a series of text overlays.

They wrote, “This is the night we found a stray cat outside, close the end of her life. She was extremely underweight and starving.”

The text continued, “But quickly became comfortable with us.”

They then told viewers, “Her stomach got extremely large after a few weeks. Our vet said it was just bloated due to worms from living outside.”

But they were in for a big surprise…

The text overlay reads, “Turns out she was actually pregnant. She had 5 kittens. One sadly passed during birth.”

The text continued, “We watch a little family each day with so much love for each other.”

They then wrote, “We knew we would have a heartbreaking decision to make in the weeks to come. Each day, the bond between them became so much stronger. We also grew to love them all so much and loved to watch them grow.”

They told viewers, “The kittens relied on us and their mom a lot and they became a big part of our life. We then made a decision that not many people would do…and kept them all.”

The video’s caption reads, “Live, laugh, cats.”

Those are words to live by!

Here’s the video.

And this is what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person spoke up.

Another individual was impressed.

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

And the whole big family lived happily ever after!

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