Management Banned Overtime—Then Lost $120,000 When 19 Employees Went On Vacation

Imagine getting hired as a manager at a company, but you have no experience as a manager. What’s the first thing you’re going to do? Are you going to observe and see what’s working well and what isn’t, or are you going to assume you know best even though you have no idea what’s going on and demand some major changes?

In this story, one manager, like many managers, chooses the second option. It seems to be a problem that’s common with new managers. They like to make changes and assume these changes will be good for the company.

I’m sure that’s true sometimes, but in this case, it did not work out well at all.

Keep reading for the whole story.

Zero OT? You got it Years ago I worked in a meat packing plant as a supervisor. It had its ups and downs, but overall it’s was good. Until a new production manager was hired. We’ll call him Bob. Bob didn’t come from the floor, or even leadership. He had an engineering background. Whatever, I’ll try to keep an open mind. Well my mind was only open for about four and a half mins.

As any new manager often does, he decided to make some changes.

First day, first time meeting, he declares he’s going to “right the ship” Sure thing boss, right that ship that is already sailing in the right direction. He declares that going forward there will be no more OT. He states we are wasting away money with the amount of OT we pay. I asked for clarification “what about vacation coverage? Sick calls? Etc.).

Bob was clear.

He replies “No OT! No exceptions!”. Sure thing boss man. Now I should point out, the department is work in is massive. My direct team at that time was 70 people. There were other rooms that other supervisors looked after for a total of 220ish employees.

Here’s what Bob wasn’t thinking about…

Now I’m assuming all of you reading this are infinitely smarter than Bob and have figured out that with a team that size, we dont just get one sick call, we averaged seven per day. Vacations? 10% of the workforce was our cut off. Usually we hovered at 12 people a day. Not to mention leaves of absence, people leaving early etc.

He gave Bob one last chance to change his mind.

So, on Friday I went to Bob one last time. I let him know that we are going to be short 19 people next week and ask once more for him to approve OT. I got a flat no in response. I considered going above him, but i figured letting the guy drown would be better. I didn’t ask for OT.

Even the employees knew this was going to be bad.

Employees were coming up to me “boss, are you sure there’s no OT next week?” Yes I’m sure Bob wants it that way. Come next week. Two production lines aren’t running. Bob comes to me upset demanding to know why two of the lines aren’t running? Is is mechanical downtime? No bob, i have no one to run the line.

Bob realized his mistake.

He stammers something about staffing appropriately and having better planning. “I asked you multiple times to approve OT, you said no each time. I was just following your direction”. Cue the angry storm off. with him yelling “get some freaking people in here!” Anyways, I then have to call people at home and schedule OT for the rest of the week because Bob sunk our ship instead of righting it.

Bob’s boss knew he really messed up.

I couldn’t staff those two lines that day. For those wondering, not running those two lines that day lost the company $120,000 dollars (no I’m not exaggerating). Bob gets a strip torn off him by his boss a guy I’ve known at that time for 10 years. He came and spoke to me about it outside (we both smoke) “what the heck was he thinking? I thought engineers were supposed to be smart?” I choked on my cigarette laughing. Bob lasted about three months.

Managers really shouldn’t change anything right away. They need enough time to see how things are currently functioning before thinking they know better. Bob found that out the hard way.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

I feel the same way as the person who wrote this comment.

Yes, exactly!

This person has a theory.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a hotel guest that made a scene in the middle of the night, then immediately wished they hadn’t.

This is a good idea.

As the last comment points out, it is possible to eliminate overtime but not if that means you’re going to be short staffed. You have to take staffing into consideration.

That guy wasn’t cut out to be a manager!

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