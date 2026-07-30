Woman’s Niece Made A Hurtful Comment About Her Late Husband—Now She Doesn’t Want Her At The Family Reunion

In a perfect world, everyone would get along wonderfully, there would be no conflict, and all our family members would never get on our nerves.

Well, in case you’ve been living under a rock, you probably realize that’s just not possible.

Maybe we’re programmed to fight with each other from time to time…who knows….?

In today’s story, a woman opened up and explained why she decided not to invite her teenage niece to a family function.

And she thinks she has a pretty good reason for making this decision.

Let’s take a look at what she had to say.

AITA for not inviting my niece to the reunion? “Coming up to 5 years ago now my husband passed away. For the anniversary of his death we are having a family reunion to mourn the 5 year anniversary. I invited the whole family except my 18 year old niece. My brother (her father) and his wife and their younger child I’ve invited, which my brother is upset about.

Well, she has her reasons…

The reasoning is since his passing I haven’t liked her. We used to be quite close before but I felt she was really disrespectful regarding my husband’s death. Firstly at the funeral she didn’t cry. She didn’t show any emotion at all until a slide show of pictures of him came up. And I saw her laughing when one of the pictures came up. I told my sister how hurtful that was and she talked to my brother about it.

Everyone grieves differently…

My sister said that my brother did understand how that came across she was crying a lot for the days and on the way to the funeral apparently but she doesn’t show it in-front of people very easily. And apparently she wasn’t laughing because she found his death funny she was laughing at the picture because he was so young and had hair but she’s always known him as bald. So it was a bittersweet laugh of seeing the younger him. I still was upset about it but told my sister to just leave it now I won’t confront them about it anymore. A year after my husband’s death, my other brother’s son had a baby. Him and his wife revealed the baby having being born on the group chat. I congratulated them and said it’s a year since my husband’s passing.

This comment didn’t go over well…

My niece said something along the lines of “oh wow that’s so sweet it’s like reincarnation” I got really upset at her saying this. I was with my sister at the time. And she FaceTimed my brother. My brother picked up and we asked if he’d seen the group chat he said he hasn’t. We said about what his daughter said. He said sorry he’s mortified that’s definitely not okay. He called my niece in and told her to delete the message that’s not okay to say. She said she’s really sorry to me and she thought it would give me comfort everyone else didn’t respond to the message so she wanted to say something to make me feel better. We said okay, just don’t say things like that again. She said okay. And deleted the message. Last year at the general family reunion I was talking with my sisters about how annoying my niece is and how disrespectful she is. Word somehow got back to my brother and niece.

These folks have some issues to work out…

He told me that when his son was born the day our father passed away everyone said his son was reincarnated as him. Apparently his daughter thought it would help in this scenario. Obviously it didn’t but basically told us to stop bringing it up. So I decided to not invite her to the reunion about his passing. I made a group chat with everyone invited in it. And her younger brother said that I forgot to add his sister and asked if he should add her. I didn’t respond. But my sister contacted my niece to tell her she’s not invited. Now my brother and a few other family members are angry at me.”

Reddit users spoke up.

This person had a lot to say.

Another reader said she’s to blame.

Another individual agreed.

This person weighed in.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a disabled man who is considering cutting off his friends because they take advantage of him.

And this Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Well, it sounds like the folks who commented on this article think she needs to get over it and grow up a little bit.

I can see it from both sides, but maybe they’re right.

Be the bigger person and move on!

It sounds like everyone in this family could probably use some therapy…