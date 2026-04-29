A Puppy Likes To Be Tucked In With His Favorite Stuffed Animal Every Night

Are we supposed to spoil our dogs?

Everyone has a different opinion on the matter, but a TikTokker named Kaci left no room for doubt about where she stands on this issue.

She posted a video and gave viewers a glimpse into daily life with her puppy, Boone.

The video shows Boone snuggled up in bed with a stuffed animal.

The video’s text overlay reads, “I tucked him in one night as a joke and now it’s his nightly routine.”

Kaci whispered to Boone, “Hey, I know this might not be the best time, because you’re sleeping, but rent is due soon and I saw that you haven’t gotten a job yet…”

caption, “Why is he like this?”

This dog is living the good life!

Here’s the video.

Check out what viewers had to say about this.

This person weighed in.

Paw Patrol spoke up!

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

This is one pampered pooch!

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