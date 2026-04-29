April 29, 2026 at 6:55 am

A Puppy Likes To Be Tucked In With His Favorite Stuffed Animal Every Night

by Matthew Gilligan

dog tucked into bed

TikTok/@kacimaves

Are we supposed to spoil our dogs?

Everyone has a different opinion on the matter, but a TikTokker named Kaci left no room for doubt about where she stands on this issue.

She posted a video and gave viewers a glimpse into daily life with her puppy, Boone.

dog tucked into bed

TikTok/@kacimaves

The video shows Boone snuggled up in bed with a stuffed animal.

The video’s text overlay reads, “I tucked him in one night as a joke and now it’s his nightly routine.”

dog with a stuffed animal

TikTok/@kacimaves

Kaci whispered to Boone, “Hey, I know this might not be the best time, because you’re sleeping, but rent is due soon and I saw that you haven’t gotten a job yet…”

caption, “Why is he like this?”

This dog is living the good life!

dog tucked into bed

TikTok/@kacimaves

Here’s the video.

@kacimaves

Why is he like this? 😂😂😂 #sleepypuppy #birddog #dramatic #chocolatelab #cutepuppy

♬ original sound – JustJatun

Check out what viewers had to say about this.

This person weighed in.

Screenshot 2026 03 08 at 3.47.59 PM A Puppy Likes To Be Tucked In With His Favorite Stuffed Animal Every Night

Paw Patrol spoke up!

Screenshot 2026 03 08 at 3.48.09 PM A Puppy Likes To Be Tucked In With His Favorite Stuffed Animal Every Night

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 03 08 at 3.48.17 PM A Puppy Likes To Be Tucked In With His Favorite Stuffed Animal Every Night

This is one pampered pooch!

If you liked that story, check out this video about a mom who reveals the inappropriate healthcare questionnaire her 13-year-old daughter got at school.

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