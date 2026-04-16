A Remote Employee’s Dog Snoozed The Day Away While She Worked

Ahhh, to live a dog’s life…

Lazy days, occasional breaks for food and play, and then back to chillin’ all night while your owner watches something on the tube.

Sounds pretty good, don’t you think?

You bet it does!

A TikTokker posted a video and showed viewers how her dog, Brees, is living the good life while she works from home to food on the table.

The woman zoomed her camera into her bedroom…

And her dog was snoozing peacefully in her bed!

The video’s text overlay reads, “I look over from my meeting to see my dog just peacefully napping as mom works away.”

She wrote in the caption, “Must be nice!”

Here’s the video.

TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

This viewer chimed in.

Another person spoke up.

And this TikTokker had a lot to say.

This dog has pretty comfy life!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁