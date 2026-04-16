April 16, 2026 at 4:47 pm

A Remote Employee’s Dog Snoozed The Day Away While She Worked

by Matthew Gilligan

dog in a bed

TikTok/@lil_breesiana

Ahhh, to live a dog’s life…

Lazy days, occasional breaks for food and play, and then back to chillin’ all night while your owner watches something on the tube.

Sounds pretty good, don’t you think?

You bet it does!

A TikTokker posted a video and showed viewers how her dog, Brees, is living the good life while she works from home to food on the table.

dog in a bed

TikTok/@lil_breesiana

The woman zoomed her camera into her bedroom…

And her dog was snoozing peacefully in her bed!

dog in a bed

TikTok/@lil_breesiana

The video’s text overlay reads, “I look over from my meeting to see my dog just peacefully napping as mom works away.”

She wrote in the caption, “Must be nice!”

dog in a bed

TikTok/@lil_breesiana

Here’s the video.

@lil_breesiana

must be nice!! #goldensoftiktok #goldenretrieversoftiktok

♬ original sound – Febsss. – Febsss.

TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

This viewer chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 03 08 at 11.13.15 AM A Remote Employees Dog Snoozed The Day Away While She Worked

Another person spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 03 08 at 11.13.26 AM A Remote Employees Dog Snoozed The Day Away While She Worked

And this TikTokker had a lot to say.

Screenshot 2026 03 08 at 11.13.36 AM A Remote Employees Dog Snoozed The Day Away While She Worked

This dog has pretty comfy life!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁

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