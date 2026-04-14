A Teenager Is Tired Of His Dad Meddling In His Life, So He Decided To Get A Job And Make Some Of His Own Money

Every person has to branch out on their own at some point and starting making their own money

Some people do it when they’re 13, some don’t get started until they’re in their twenties.

The young man who wrote this story is at odds with his father and he believes that now is the time to put some separation between them.

Let’s take a look at what he had to say.

AITA for starting to build my own financial stability so I don’t have to apologize to my father for money? “I am (18m) and I’ve been relying on my dad financially because am currently in high school and I’ve been taking allowances from him my entire life. Since last year it really became much harder for me to deal with him because he has much free time at his work, he keeps on calling to talk, rebuking me whenever I make purchases online even when I go to restaurants (we share the same Gmail & we also have a joint account ).

This is odd…

It’s not even that we don’t have money it’s just that he has that sense of boredom and I kinda get it but sometimes it can just be overwhelming. I don’t want to talk about every conversation that we had but I really don’t know how to deal with him. He keeps on arguing and stalking me especially that we share the same Gmail, and I’ve decided to find myself a job so I don’t have to appease him swallowing my own pride knowing that am right just so I don’t have to deal with being broke.

This is VERY ODD.

He also controls my life in a lot of other different aspects like trying to interfere my relationship with god (I pray because I believe in God, but he still also forces me to pray and do optional act of worship) which is something that really gets me mad and I always tell him “ if I were to pray I would do so because of god and not you, Father”. I know I may sound like a jerk but am really not. I am very grateful for everything that he’d ever done for me it’s just that I need to set my boundaries and stand my ground for what I believe is okay and acceptable. I know this is really not common in many of the other household but in our family it’s quite normal to be living and being taking care of by your parents (just so you guys don’t judge me ). I would like to hear your feedback.”

Reddit users spoke up.

This person weighed in.

Another reader said he’s NTA.

And this Reddit user shared their thoughts.

It’s time for this young man to strike out on his own!

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.