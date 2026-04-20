A Traveler Claims He Completed A 5K By Running In Place In An Airplane Bathroom During A Long Flight

Some runners are so dedicated to their craft that they have to be moving at all times…

And that includes when they’re in an airplane bathroom!

A man named Dom decided to use his time wisely on a long flight and he gave TikTok viewers a glimpse into what went down.

Dom filmed himself in the airplane’s bathroom.

The text overlay reads, “11 hour flight, but 5k run on the plane.”

A time lapse video shows Dom running in place in the cramped bathroom.

He also stepped on and off the toilet.

Dom showed viewers a screen shot from his watch that tracked his progress.

He “ran” 5.53km!

Not bad!

Check out the video.

Viewers shared their thoughts on TikTok.

This person made a funny comment.

Another individual spoke up.

And this TikTokker chimed in.

Well, that’s one way to get your steps in!

If you liked that story, check out this video about a mom who reveals the inappropriate healthcare questionnaire her 13-year-old daughter got at school.