April 20, 2026 at 6:55 am

A Traveler Claims He Completed A 5K By Running In Place In An Airplane Bathroom During A Long Flight

by Matthew Gilligan

man in an airplane bathroom

TikTok/@dom.stroh

Some runners are so dedicated to their craft that they have to be moving at all times…

And that includes when they’re in an airplane bathroom!

A man named Dom decided to use his time wisely on a long flight and he gave TikTok viewers a glimpse into what went down.

man in an airplane bathroom

TikTok/@dom.stroh

Dom filmed himself in the airplane’s bathroom.

The text overlay reads, “11 hour flight, but 5k run on the plane.”

man in an airplane bathroom

TikTok/@dom.stroh

A time lapse video shows Dom running in place in the cramped bathroom.

He also stepped on and off the toilet.

Dom showed viewers a screen shot from his watch that tracked his progress.

He “ran” 5.53km!

Not bad!

man in an airplane bathroom

TikTok/@dom.stroh

Check out the video.

@dom.stroh

♬ Timeless – The Weeknd & Playboi Carti

Viewers shared their thoughts on TikTok.

This person made a funny comment.

Screenshot 2026 03 08 at 11.54.21 AM A Traveler Claims He Completed A 5K By Running In Place In An Airplane Bathroom During A Long Flight

Another individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 03 08 at 11.54.31 AM A Traveler Claims He Completed A 5K By Running In Place In An Airplane Bathroom During A Long Flight

And this TikTokker chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 03 08 at 11.54.54 AM A Traveler Claims He Completed A 5K By Running In Place In An Airplane Bathroom During A Long Flight

Well, that’s one way to get your steps in!

If you liked that story, check out this video about a mom who reveals the inappropriate healthcare questionnaire her 13-year-old daughter got at school.

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