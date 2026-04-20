A Traveler Claims He Completed A 5K By Running In Place In An Airplane Bathroom During A Long Flight
by Matthew Gilligan
Some runners are so dedicated to their craft that they have to be moving at all times…
And that includes when they’re in an airplane bathroom!
A man named Dom decided to use his time wisely on a long flight and he gave TikTok viewers a glimpse into what went down.
Dom filmed himself in the airplane’s bathroom.
The text overlay reads, “11 hour flight, but 5k run on the plane.”
A time lapse video shows Dom running in place in the cramped bathroom.
He also stepped on and off the toilet.
Dom showed viewers a screen shot from his watch that tracked his progress.
He “ran” 5.53km!
Not bad!
Check out the video.
@dom.stroh
Viewers shared their thoughts on TikTok.
This person made a funny comment.
Another individual spoke up.
And this TikTokker chimed in.
Well, that’s one way to get your steps in!
If you liked that story, check out this video about a mom who reveals the inappropriate healthcare questionnaire her 13-year-old daughter got at school.
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