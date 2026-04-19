A Woman Wouldn’t Get Out Of A Man’s Way At A Concert, So He Passed Gas In Her Face

Concerts are kind of like airports when it comes to interacting with people you’d never have any contact with in regular, everyday life.

And that can sometimes lead to some complications.

A man wrote the story below and told readers about how he handled a rude concert-goer who wouldn’t get out of his way.

Let’s take a look!

Concert Aisle Hogger Revenge. “About 4 months ago my wife and I were enjoying a concert of one of those well known older rock bands doing a revival tour at our local venue. I got free tickets from work, so Win Win! This venue is sitting room only. Unfortunately we had gotten dinner before, and part way through the show I REALLY needed to use the bathroom. I tried to wait because 1) I don’t like missing part of the show, and 2) I’m a large guy and pretty uncoordinated, so whenever I’m trying to walk past people sitting in an aisle, I inevitably end up accidentally stepping on someone’s toes.

When nature calls…

But alas, I absolutely could not wait anymore. So I got up, passed by the first few people who, politely, either stood up or awkwardly moved their legs to the side. This was until I came to the Boomer Karen who refused to even acknowledge me. She also had a giant carpet bag sized purse on the ground in front of her between her legs. I said “excuse me” a couple of times but she ignored me. I tried to give her the benefit of the doubt that maybe she couldn’t hear me over the pounding drums and guitars, but she eventually made eye contact with me and then continued to ignore me. Annoyed to have to step over her bag, I may have “accidentally” lightly crushed her toes. However, I decided to be a little petty and stopped for a second to enjoy the show, blocking her view. That was the extent of my intended petty revenge, but then nature took over. My urgency to get to the restroom became more important than blocking this woman’s view.

OMG.

I started to cramp with a lot of pressure, which in a moment of even more pettiness, I decided to let loose right there…. directly in this Karen’s face. Over the music I couldn’t hear it, but I could feel it was warm, and it went on for a solid 3 or 4 seconds. My back was turned to her so I couldn’t see, but I just imagined her blouse fluttering with the unexpected breeze. With nature telling me to keep going, I kept moving down the aisle, accidentally stepping on (what I assume was) her husband’s toes as well. You know how sometimes a smell will follow you? Well I didn’t realize how bad the odor was until I was a few steps past them. Seriously intense rank (thank you, Vidalia onion burger!). I was looking forward to making eye contact and smiling at her and her husband when I returned (15 minutes later), but sadly neither of them were in their seat anymore, and they didn’t return for the rest of the show. I hope it wasn’t something I did.”

Here’s what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person chimed in.

Another individual made a funny comment.

This Reddit user shared a story.

And another Reddit user weighed in.

Well, that escalated quickly!

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.