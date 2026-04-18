A Woman’s Boyfriend Wants Her To Reconsider Having Children, But She’s Adamant That She Doesn’t Want Kids

Folks, if you’re planning to be in a long-term relationship with someone, it’s a good idea to discuss the BIG issue…whether you want to have kids, or not!

Because if you’re not compatible with someone in that department, it’s probably not a good idea to move forward with them.

In today’s story, a woman explained why she and her boyfriend are having some problems about the BIG issue.

Read on and see what you think.

AITA for refusing to bend on my boundary about kids? “I (30F) have been seeing Ben (32M) for a few months. On the fifth date, I brought up more topics from our dating profiles. I specifically asked his stance on children as his profile said he didn’t have but was open to kids. Mine states doesn’t have and doesn’t want children. During the conversation, he stated he always seen himself as a father and hadn’t ever considered not having any. I said I have no plans to have children as I life my childfree lifestyle.

He started saying how cute my kid would be but was cut short when food came and the topic was dropped.

This might not work out…

A few days later he texts me about being quieter than normal and asked if it was the kid topic. I said I had been thinking about our conversation and don’t think we are aligned long term as he possibly wants children. So I don’t think we should continue as I don’t want to lead him on. He was upset and said he wouldn’t date someone with kids but always assumed the women he did date would want them. He continued saying it was too early for those kind of deep conversations and we should have waited.

She’s pretty clear about this!

I stated it’s a massive dealbreaker for me as I’m currently taking steps to ensure I will not be able to have children in the future. He got more upset and compared it me asking him to move across the country. That it isn’t black and white and there are pros and cons to both. Ben went on to say the topic is a layered an we know so little about each other but have potential so don’t throw away the whole relationship over small disagreement.

Dude, it ain’t happening…

I said I was getting the procedure done so children isn’t a compromise situation for me and timing of the conversation wouldn’t have changed my stance. Ben said I was drawing very aggressive line for us. Ben stated we haven’t build enough of a relationship for me to hear him and wants to continue the conversation in person instead of over text. AITA for the way I handled the situation? I don’t want to continue knowing he possibly wants kids. I truly can’t see where this is something that isn’t back and white clear.”

Check out what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another individual was shocked.

This reader shared their thoughts.

Another Reddit user weighed in.

And this person spoke up.

It sounds like she’s not gonna change her mind about this!

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.