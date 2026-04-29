An Owner Shared Her Golden Retriever’s Top Five Fears

If you’ve spent time with a Golden Retriever, you know that all the stereotypes about the dog breed are true: they’re loyal, loving, happy…and they can also be huge scaredy-cats!

A woman posted a video on TikTok and counted down the Top 5 fears that her pooch Wally has…and this list will probably look familiar to some dog owners out there.

The video’s text overlay reads, “Ranking my dog’s fears from reasonable to RIDICULOUS.”

The first thing on Wally’s list…the vacuum.

She said, “This is a valid fear, Wally. You get a pass on this one.”

Coming in at #2 was blow dryers.

The third item on Wally’s list was French Bulldogs.

The TikTokker said, “These little, potato-shaped dogs that are half his size absolutely terrify him.”

The woman said Wally’s #4 fear is toddlers.

She explained, “Wally is convinced they’re a threat. He sees a toddler and immediately hides behind us for protection.”

And last on the list of things Wally is afraid of…puppies.

His owner said, “They just want to play with him and he acts like they’re going to end his life. I have no words.”

She added, “We’re working through it in therapy.”

In the video’s caption, she wrote, “The last 2 he’s gonna need to figure out ASAP.”

Take a look at the video.

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another individual weighed in.

And this viewer shared a photo of their pooch.

Golden Retrievers…they’re just big babies!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a couple who forgot to turn off their ice machine and returned home after 4 months to find their freezer had turn into a frozen cavern.