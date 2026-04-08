Architecture Student Helps His Dad With Interior Design Project, But His Dad Is Upset When He Also Helps Out And Learns From The Construction Crew

Imagine being a college student studying architecture and urbanism. If your dad asked you to help him with an interior design project he was working on, would you help him even if you didn’t care about interior design? Or would you prefer to learn about another part of the construction project from the construction crew?

In this story, one student is in this exact situation, and he really seemed to enjoy working with the construction crew. However, his dad was really upset when he found out.

Now, the student is wondering if he really did mess up. Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA for helping construction workers I am a architecture and urbanism student in Brazil. Since my university is closed due to the covid-19 I’m in my parents house.

He’s been helping out his dad.

I was helping my father with chores in his job, since he works with interior design (a area that I’m not very interested in). He was not paying me and he had someone that did the same this as I was doing. I have some mental issues (depression, anxiety, OCD and bipolarity) and I had a breakdown a month ago and stopped going to “work” (yes, I was taking medication but it was not enough). Today, with a new dose of medication, I was feeling better and some construction workers were breaking some walls in my parents house so I decided to help.

His dad didn’t want him helping the guys.

The guys were very nice and were teaching me about what I didn’t know in details of construction and such things. Is was very nice. Now, that they went home, my father said I shouldn’t be helping because it was their job and I should be helping him instead. Am I the jerk?

If he isn’t interested in interior design and is more interested in construction, perhaps it’s better for him to work with the construction crew than with his dad.

Let’s see what Reddit suggests.

This might be the case.

Another architecture student shares their perspective.

This person agrees that construction experience could help his career.

Nobody thinks he did anything wrong, but it still might be a good idea for him to help out his dad.

Ideally, he could help out with both.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.