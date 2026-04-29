Behavioral Health Worker Took An 8-Year-Old Boy With Down Syndrome To The Grocery Store, But When The Cashier Called Him A “Sad Boy,” She Stared Him Down Until He Stopped Smiling
by Heather Hall
Pexels/Reddit
Some comments are so wrong that they make you stop and question what you just heard.
So, what would you do if someone made an ignorant remark about a child you were caring for right in front of you? Would you correct them politely and move on? Or would your reaction make it clear they crossed a line?
In the following story, a behavioral health professional deals with this situation in the best way she can. Here’s what happened.
AITAH for staring down a cashier?
I work with an 8-year-old boy who has Down syndrome. I am a behavior health professional (BHP), and I have clients I work with at home and in the community.
Anyway, I took this kid to the store to get some art supplies. I put him in the cart to make it easier and rolled up to the nearest cashier to check out.
This guy was maybe 60, very joyful, with a smile and everything.
Confused, she asked him to repeat what he had said.
He’s scanning my items when he says, “He’s such a sad boy.”
I thought I had misheard him at first, so I asked, “Did you call him a sad boy?”
He repeats that the boy I’m with is such a sad, sad child.
Then, she realized what he meant.
I replied, “He’s actually a very happy person.”
He then put his hand on his chest and said, “His type are just so sad though.”
As soon as what he said registered, I glared at him until he dropped the smile and stopped talking.
AITA?
Wowzers. Some things are better left unsaid.
Let’s see how the fine folks over at Reddit feel about her handling of this situation.
This person thinks the opposite of the cashier.
According to his reader, she needs to complain to the manager.
For this reader, she handled it perfectly.
As this person points out, his behavior was cruel.
That guy was asking for it. Next time, hopefully she takes the time to actually educate his ignorance.
Behavioral Health Worker Took An 8-Year-Old Boy With Down Syndrome To The Grocery Store, But When The Cashier Called Him A “Sad Boy,” She Stared Him Down Until He Stopped Smiling
by Heather Hall
Pexels/Reddit
Some comments are so wrong that they make you stop and question what you just heard.
So, what would you do if someone made an ignorant remark about a child you were caring for right in front of you? Would you correct them politely and move on? Or would your reaction make it clear they crossed a line?
In the following story, a behavioral health professional deals with this situation in the best way she can. Here’s what happened.
Confused, she asked him to repeat what he had said.
Then, she realized what he meant.
Wowzers. Some things are better left unsaid.
Let’s see how the fine folks over at Reddit feel about her handling of this situation.
This person thinks the opposite of the cashier.
According to his reader, she needs to complain to the manager.
For this reader, she handled it perfectly.
As this person points out, his behavior was cruel.
That guy was asking for it. Next time, hopefully she takes the time to actually educate his ignorance.
If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.
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Categories: STORIES
Tags: · aita, cashier, cruel comments, down syndrome, ENTITY, grocery store, making fun of child, picture, reddit, rude questions, top
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