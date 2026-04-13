CEO Asks Employee To Do An Extra Task On Top Of Her Regular Work, So She’s Thinking About Checking To See If She’ll Get Paid For Working Overtime

Imagine having a full time job that you like, and one day the CEO asks you to take on an extra task that would most likely involve working on a company laptop at home after your regular work hours. Would you expect to get paid overtime to do this work, or would you make sure you were going to get paid? Would you do the work even if you weren’t paid extra, or would you refuse?

In this story, one employee is in this situation, and she is thinking about checking about overtime pay before starting the extra task.

Let’s read all about it.

AITA for asking for overtime pay I’ve worked in my position for 6 years now (accounts clerk) and have a pretty good relationship with everyone on the company. A while back I did some extra work for the marketing team, in the evenings, and got paid extra for it.

She’s been asked to do a lot of extra work on top of her regular job.

So today the CEO has asked me to archive all of the companies meeting notes, bank contracts, etc.. dating back to 2009 electronically. Theres about 20 companies and the guy who is guiding me on it said itll take a year or two. So I still have to do my normal job, but also fit this in, so I imagine I’ll take my laptop home and do a lot there. WIBTA if I were to ask my manager if I’m expected to fit it in work hours, and either way, will I see any extra pat for it?

She should definitely ask about overtime, and really, she should insist on getting paid overtime or refuse to do the work.

Let’s see if Reddit agrees.

She needs to be careful how she phrases the question.

Another person agrees that she should be paid extra.

This isn’t charity!

Everyone agrees that she should get paid overtime.

She owes it to herself to ask.

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