Concerned Mother Confronted Her Son’s Manager After Ongoing Issues With His Schedule And Hours, But After The Manager Insulted Her During The Call, She Reported Her To Corporate

For most, being a mother doesn’t stop, no matter how old your kid is or what’s going on.

So, how would you react if your teenage child were being treated unfairly at work, and then you were insulted when you tried to address it? Would you stay out of it and let your child handle it? Or would you go a step further and report the manager to corporate?

In the following story, one mother encounters this very issue and cannot stay out of it. Here’s what she did.

AITAH for reporting my son’s manager to corporate My son got a job at a Dollar General after he turned 16. After his first day, he said it went okay, but the lady who hired him quickly dropped the nice old-lady act. I told him, “Don’t worry about it, just do your job.” He started hearing stories about how his store manager was such a horrible person. At the time, he didn’t think anything of it. I told him just to be careful. This was all going on while he was still in HS in 11th grade.

When he asked her for time off, she took him all the way off the schedule.

Right as summer break came, he went to his store manager and asked about having every other Saturday off so he could come spend some time with me. She just huffed and puffed and started throwing stuff around in the office as if she were mad. He stood there for a bit expecting an answer, but she never did. He called and said he might not get off work. I told him that if he had to work, it was fine, and we would try to spend time together another time. He felt like he should be able to ask for time off without getting in trouble. She took him off the schedule completely and told him to go spend time with your mother. Having a week off doesn’t affect him like it would most adults.

He needs the hours to pass a few classes.

The next week, she only scheduled him for 5 hours. I told him to look for another job. Right before school started, a few people quit. He gets off the school bus at 4, so she would schedule him for 4. We bring this up, and she just gets mad and cuts his hours again. He started his senior year and ended up getting work-based learning for 2 classes. He needs 10 hrs/wk in order to pass. He brought this up, and she raised his hours. She’s hired more people in order to cut his hours now. She got one of her family members hired, who is on drugs, and gave him more hours because he owes somebody money.

Then she tried to change his schedule at the last minute.

All he does is go to the bathroom and get ****. I’m immediately concerned. I told him to record all communication and report everything to HR. Yesterday, he got a text asking if he could come in early. He’s scheduled for 6:15. He said no, that he had to pick up his sisters from school. He can be there at 5:30. She went off on him and said, “Well, you’re on the schedule for 4:15, and nobody is here to stay until you get here.”

She called the manager, but it did no good.

She said the schedule changed yesterday. He received no notification. I called the DG to explain that we set our schedule based on the schedule she posted. He wasn’t scheduled till 6:15. This lady started yelling at me. So I lost it. I reminded her that he is still a minor. I asked how to file a formal complaint. She told me just to go to dollargeneral.com. So I asked her then what? She said then you read it… Or are you completely illiterate like your son? Maybe I’m just overreacting or being a helicopter parent, but I called and reported her right away. AITA?

Wow! That sounds like quite a place to work.

Let’s check out how the readers over at Reddit would handle this situation.

This reader suggests the boy find a new job.

As this person explains, it was a missed teaching opportunity.

For this person, the son should’ve done the reporting.

This reader thinks it was her duty.

It’s easy to see why she did this, but next time, her son needs to do it.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.