Construction Demolition Requires Contractor To Take Lots Of Treated Wood To The Landfill, But The Bin To Put The Wood In Is Really Small

Imagine trying to get something to fit in a container that’s too small. That sounds like an impossible task, but it turns out, if you’re creative enough you can make anything fit in any size container.

Well, maybe not anything, but the contractor in this story certainly knew what to do at the landfill!

Let’s read all about it.

Contractor Vs The Landfill We’re in the process of re-doing multiple parts of our yard because someone in the past decided lots of wood decks, wood fences, and wood retaining walls was the way to go. The termites have been very happy with their decision. We’ve been reusing what wood we can but a lot of it is just falling apart.

There was a problem at the landfill.

Today, our contractor went to take all the treated wood to the landfill. Filled out the necessary paperwork. Paid the necessary amount. He was told go up to 6 and there’s a specific blue bin for the treated lumber. He goes up, thinking there was a large dumpster, and is presented with a bin slightly smaller than the back of his truck. He looks at the trailer stacked with wood, looks at the bin, looks at the guy, and tells him it’s not going to all fit. He can stack it next to the bin, but there’s just way too much.

But this contractor is one smart guy!

Landfill employee says it all has to be in the bin. So my lovely contractor puts four of the longest boards in the corners and proceeds to stack them. At one point climbing on top of the truck to continue stacking them. End result was about the height of a one story house. The employee comes back yelling about how he couldn’t do that! Alas, he said it had to be in the bin, and in the bin it was.

He complied, that’s for sure! What else did they expect him to do?

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

One person can’t help but think of HOA stories.

Another person thinks the contractor was lucky.

It can be hard to find a good contractor. When you find one, you definitely don’t want to lose their contact info.

The same concept works with food.

This is what not giving up looks like.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.