Dad Is Making His Daughter Walk 25 Minutes To School Most Days, And She Is Upset That He Won’t Drive Her Even Though He Could

Getting kids to school can be a hassle sometimes, so it is nice if they are able to walk when necessary.

What would you do if your daughter was upset that you wouldn’t drive her to school every day even though you technically could?

That is the situation that the father in this story is in, and he feels like she should be able to walk to school most of the time.

AITAH for not taking my 15 yo daughter to school in the car every day? I have a 15 yo daughter. We live 25 minute walk from her school.

Ok, nothing wrong with this.

I’ve said I’d happily take her to school in the car on days when it’s raining (we live in UK) or she has a lot to carry (sometimes with cooking, PE and after school club she has 3 bags to take in) She meets her friends half way so when I do take her it’s regularly a half way drop off to her friends house.

I can see why she doesn’t like walking, but it is likely good for her.

I work from home, so to her I’m unreasonable for not taking her everyday because I’m here anyway. We have 2 sons 13 and 7 too .

I agree with dad that walking to school is normal.

I feel like at 15 it’s normal for her to walk and get herself to school but I’ve never been dad to a teenage girl before and she just sees me being awkward for not taking her.

He seems more than willing to drive her when there is a good reason, but making her walk the other days is fine.

Let’s see what the people in the comments think about this situation.

This commenter loves giving his kids a ride to school.

Here is another parent who says there is nothing wrong with it.

This may be the case.

This child rarely got a ride to school and wishes she did.

This commenter says to look at it as an opportunity.

While inconvenient, giving her a ride to school can be good for both of them.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.