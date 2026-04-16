Delivery Driver Got Through A Brutal Shift In A Vehicle He Barely Knew How To Drive, So When His Boss Heard Him Out And Praised His Effort, He Still Wouldn’t Let It Go

Having a hard day at work is genuinely frustrating, but not every hard day is someone else’s fault.

When a delivery driver with limited experience was handed a different vehicle than he was used to, it threw a wrench into the whole day.

But as he got madder and madder about it, he began to wonder if his boss was purposely setting him up to fail.

Keep reading for the full story.

WIBTA if I tried to get my boss in trouble with his boss? I’m an autistic package delivery driver in my early 20s. I have only had my license for about 5 years, and have mostly ended up teaching myself how to drive, so doing certain complicated maneuvers scares me sometimes.

During his tenure at the company, he now drives a route that’s feared by other drivers.

However, I am considered a “senior driver” at my company — I’ve worked there about a year — and let’s just say my regular route (one out of every five workdays) is treated by other drivers like the boogeyman. I exclusively deliver using rental box trucks. Step vans are those big milk truck-style vehicles with the sliding doors; box trucks are like U-Haul or Penske.

Then one shift, things hit a snag.

The night before, my coworker — who I have a sort of symbiotic relationship with — took me to find a truck for the week. (Some drivers take them home, like me.) We couldn’t find a truck, so I let one of my supervisors know. She responded, and I thought everything was fine.

His boss made it seem like everything was going to be okay.

I texted her decently early the next morning, about 2 hours before I’d be there. She said she hadn’t found one for me but more or less assured me there would be one. There weren’t any, and I was told I’d be driving a step van. This was clearly a problem.

His shift was difficult in other ways too.

I’ll speed up the next parts of the day. I was essentially given twice as many stops as usual and had to leave at least an hour later than usual, so I was already set up to fail — and on top of that, they chose not to send me help.

This employee is ready to complain to anyone who will listen.

At one point, I asked one of my supervisors (who wasn’t involved) for the big boss’s number because of all the issues I’d had to deal with — this one took the cake. He managed to talk me down. Essentially, it came down to me feeling a lack of respect, and that gap had been filled. So while I was still upset that it happened, I was more or less placated. I was praised for stepping up and tackling a hard situation, and my concerns were validated — which was more or less what the lasting sting of the situation had been about.

But he feels like this is all part of a troubling pattern.

I feel like it could’ve made me look like the problem. Tension has been high in the company, there are a lot of big changes coming, and we genuinely didn’t have any other trucks for me to use — so I feel like causing a scene would’ve been pointless and may have just made things worse. But this isn’t the first time I’ve been more or less set up to fail and then treated like it’s my problem. Anyway, it’s been a couple of days, but it’s still bothering me. I feel like I’m setting myself up to continue to get stepped on.

When things get tough at work, it can be hard to see the bright side of things.

What did Reddit make of all this?

Sometimes plans change and you have to do your best with what you’re given.

This commenter has a problem with this employee’s attitude.

This user isn’t sure how much weight this driver’s complaint actually holds.

You can’t always just choose what’s most convenient for you — especially at work.

Sometimes the best way to keep your job is to keep your mouth shut.

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