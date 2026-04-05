Emergency Worker Was Scolded By HR For Leaving The Office Early, So The Police Got Involved And Gave HR A Much-Needed Reality Check

Corporate “emergencies” are no match for actual emergencies.

In this story, one emergency worker tried to leave the office early to save lives, but when a power hungry HR department tried to stop him, that’s when the sheriff finally took them down a few notches.

Keep reading for the full story.

Corporate HR tries to flex, almost gets arrested by the County Sheriff So at the time of this story, I had been working in Search and Rescue for the County Sheriff for several years, having been certified by the Federal Government as an Emergency Services manager. My plant manager was very happy to let me go whenever there was an emergency that required my assistance, as I was a 10-year employee and a hard worker. Then my plant manager goes on vacation.

An emergency strikes soon after.

I received a page declaring a local emergency due to flooding. This is truly a life and death emergency.

I contact the plant HR and tell her I am leaving, not knowing the Head of Corporate HR is there and has the phone on speaker.

But HR won’t let go of their grip, even for a second.

Corporate HR proceeds to tell me if I leave it is job abandonment and I will be fired. I am actually in the plant that day only to assist in epoxying the floor. The plant is shut down for Christmas.

Despite protests, HR just won’t be reasoned with.

I explain it is an emergency and the plant manager has always released me for emergencies requiring my presence. She stands firm, so I contact the Search and Rescue manager who promptly says it will be handled ASAP. Within minutes I am called to the front office where the sheriff is on speakerphone.

Now the sheriff is in charge.

When the corporate HR lets him know I am present, he then states if anyone interferes with my going to SAVE LIVES they will be arrested. He tells them he will be faxing them the relevant state law as well as a letter explaining my duties within Search and Rescue and a glowing review of my service with the Sheriff’s Department. He explains that these will go into my personnel file.

HR can’t throw their weight around any longer.

Corporate HR may have a degree, but apparently no common sense. She starts to tell him, “Well in Denver…” The sheriff cuts in to tell her we are not in Colorado, but she can take a vacation in County Jail if she wishes. Needless to say I was quickly out doing Search and Rescue duties. That was 10 years ago, but the Corporate HR manager still shoots me dirty looks whenever she visits the plant. I just laugh.

What a story.

Redditors chime in with their thoughts.

Complete and total control isn’t usually a good leadership strategy.

In some states, this HR department would have been brazenly breaking the law.

This user also doesn’t think super highly of HR.

Stories like these are all too familiar.

Corporate offices like to manufacture emergencies, but they can’t recognize real urgency, even if it was right in front of their faces.

HR finally met someone they couldn’t steamroll.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.