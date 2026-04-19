Employee Accidentally Posts An Image With Critical Client Information In Email Marketing Software, But She Thinks Her Supervisor Is Partially To Blame For The Mistake

Imagine making a huge mistake at work. Would you take full ownership of the mistake, or would you point the finger at your supervisor for not catching your mistake before it was too late?

In this story, one employee is in this exact situation, and she thinks her supervisor is partially responsible.

Let’s read all about it.

WIBTA if I tell my supervisor that was on their part too? I work in a company where information from our clients are sometimes confidential to the public. My role is to promote our services by sometimes using our client’s cases. For this particular case, there were two images created with one disclosing critical information and the other holds vague info—both created under not knowing at the time which one to post.

She messed up, but her supervisor didn’t catch the mistake either.

It was decided to post the vague picture and I moved forward to posting that on our social media; however, I had accidentally posted the critical info one on our email marketing software, showing all our subscribers that image. I feel terribly bad and I don’t want to justify my mistake by saying that I was already at a stressful moment under time pressure when completing this task, though I realized that I have sent a test email for this to my supervisor three times. For the first two times, my supervisor wanted me to only revise the description for the image and after sending the ‘final’ test email, they had approved it and told me to go ahead and click ‘send.’

She’s not sure if she should take full ownership for the mistake or point out the supervisor’s role.

Me wanting to go home already (as it was way past my shift), I was more than happy to do so. The next morning (today), it turned out I had posted the wrong image. WIBTA if I tell them that it wasn’t entirely my fault as they had the opportunity to catch that 3 times?

Either way, I feel bad for the client. The real question is how to fix the mistake!

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person thinks she should take full responsibility.

But this person thinks it’s okay depending on how she does it.

Here’s a vote for owning the mistake.

Another person thinks the manager needs to know.

Either way, she really messed up.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.