Employee Got Pushed Onto A PIP For Asking About A Promotion, But When She Saw Slackers Get Promoted Instead, She Contemplated Hitting “Reply All” With A Recording That Would Expose The Injustice

A company that punishes top performers while rewarding slackers isn’t a company with a performance problem — it’s a company with a favoritism problem.

So when an employee got pushed onto a PIP right after asking about upward mobility, only to watch an announcement go out promoting employees known for doing the bare minimum, she could no longer ignore the blatant injustice.

Should she go lethal by sharing her secret recording with the whole company, or would it only land her in more trouble?

You’ll want to keep reading for this one.

I secretly recorded HR & management bullying me in a teams call. Should I share it with all the employees in the company since I can’t use it for legal action? A few weeks back, I inquired about a promotion and was immediately bullied by HR and management into a PIP — because you can’t get promoted on a PIP.

So when the actual promotion list did come out, the employee was beside herself.

Today we received an email about the people being promoted, and the list consists of very specific employees that are known to slack at their current jobs. So the best performers are not promoted while the slackers get to the top.

She feels no one else is willing to speak up about this.

Of course, this email includes every employee in the company, and while everybody knows about the blatant injustice, no one will speak up. But I’m willing to — forget them.

She’s starting to feel like, if she wants to see some justice, she’ll have to start a reckoning on her own.

Should I reply to the email speaking about the injustice that happened and upload that recording so every single employee can see? Or should I just ignore all of it? To be noted — I’m looking for other jobs. Could they ruin my reputation? I mean, they are in the wrong here, and I have proof.

Companies historically don’t respond well to things like this.

What did Reddit think?

It’s possible this revenge could lead to even more trouble for this employee.

Maybe it’s better to just cut her losses at this point.

This user wonders how this all came to be.

The writing may be on the wall for this employee.

Maybe the best thing this employee could do is just look for a new job.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.